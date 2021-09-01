Sponsored Content
Are "Green Bonds" also Coming to Austria?
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the European Forum Alpbach, Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel announced that Austria wants to issue a so-called "green bond" in the first half of 2022. The Ministry of Finance and Federal Financing Agency (OeBFA) have already completed the necessary technical work to issue the bonds. Read more about "green bonds" and Austria's plans to begin issuing them.
Green bonds are specifically used for raising capital to improve sustainability and support climate-related or other environmental projects. / Picture: © Myrabella / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
