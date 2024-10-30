Anti-Semitism in Austria: IKG Records Dramatic Increase in Anti-Semitic Incidents

“The threat situation for the Jewish community is alarming,” explained IKG Secretary General Benjamin Nägele. The sharp increase is linked to the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023, which has strengthened anti-Semitic tendencies.

The statistical analysis of the incidents shows that Israel-related antisemitism continues to be the most common, followed by incidents of Shoah relativization and denial. The increase is particularly dramatic in specific categories: Physical assaults on Jews doubled from six in the first half of 2023 to 16 now. The number of antisemitic threats quintupled to 22, while property damage doubled. Mass mailings rose from 77 to 401, and offensive behavior increased significantly.

Ideological backgrounds and political motivations

A detailed analysis of the incidents shows the ideological diversity of anti-Semitism in Austria. According to the IKG's semi-annual report, 255 of the incidents can be attributed to actors with a Muslim background. At the same time, 225 cases were politically motivated on the left and 116 on the right. “Anti-Semitism has many faces and manifests itself in different political camps,” emphasized IKG President Oskar Deutsch. However, a large proportion of the incidents could not be assigned to one ideological direction, which underlines the complexity of the problem.

Warning against social habituation

In his statement, Deutsch urgently warned against a habituation effect: “What must not happen is that we become accustomed to rampant anti-Semitism.” He called on politically motivated groups to take a self-critical look at anti-Semitic tendencies in their environment and take responsibility. Nägele added that the Jewish community is confronted with the threat daily and that the situation has a lasting impact on people's everyday lives.

Political and social responsibility

The IKG appeals to politicians and society to take decisive action against anti-Semitism. The report emphasizes that the high number of unrecognized incidents probably underestimates the situation. In a joint statement, Deutsch and Nägele emphasize that a resolute stance and active commitment are necessary to protect the Jewish community in Austria and prevent further escalation.

IKG