Ambassador Qi Mei Promotes China at the 2026 Vienna Holiday Fair

The Chinese pavilion proved to be a real crowd-puller during the four days of the fair. Among the approximately 86,000 visitors attracted to the fair as a whole, there was keen interest in the diverse destinations offered by the “Middle Kingdom.” Ambassador Qi Mei used her tour on January 17 to engage in intensive dialogue with Austrian and Chinese exhibitors as well as numerous trade fair visitors.

Visa exemption extended until the end of 2026

A central topic of the discussions was the current visa policy. Ambassador Qi emphasized the latest easing of restrictions, which are intended to take international passenger traffic to a new level. Austrian citizens currently benefit from a unilateral visa exemption for stays of up to 30 days. This regulation, which was originally limited to a shorter period, has been officially extended until December 31, 2026.

This measure applies to holders of ordinary passports who enter the country for tourism or business purposes, for family visits, or for transit. “China's opening up to the outside world opens up new opportunities for deeper exchange and concrete cooperation,” the ambassador explained in media interviews on site. She explicitly invited Austrians to discover the country not only as tourists, but also to consider economic cooperation and investment.

Hands-on culture: from tai chi to cuisine

The pavilion offered visitors much more than just information material. The program was designed to allow visitors to experience China with all their senses, including cuisine, activities, and information. Samples of regional specialties gave a taste of the diversity of Chinese cuisine. Tai chi demonstrations also invited visitors to participate and conveyed aspects of traditional Chinese philosophy of life. In addition to classic travel routes, insights into the country's rapid social and economic development were provided.

The offerings at the stand were complemented by specialist presentations in the travel cinema at the fair, where experts such as Eugen Culjak (RUEFA) provided in-depth insights into the destination under the title “China – From the Middle Kingdom to Superpower.”

A positive summary

The response at the Chinese pavilion was consistently positive. Many visitors were surprised by the simplicity of the new entry rules. With the extension of the 30-day visa exemption until the end of 2026, China has cleared an important hurdle in regaining a leading position in the competition among international long-haul destinations.

Ambassador Qi Mei concluded her visit with an optimistic outlook for the 2026 travel year, emphasizing that personal contact and direct experience of China's cultural charm are the best means of further strengthening bilateral relations.

Chinese Embassy Vienna