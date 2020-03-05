Amadeus Vienna Protects Campus from the Corona Virus
Amadeus International School has established temperature testing to protect students and teachers from COVID-19.
After incidents at other schools in Vienna, the Institute informs that currently there are no suspected cases at the school.
The emergency response team of Amadeus Vienna has adapted its internal policy on the basis of the new developments across Vienna and the international school community.
For this, Amadeus Vienna has established regular temperature logging as a core measure of early detection in possible cases of COVID-19.
All students, teachers, guests and visitors log their temperature upon arrival and make health and travel declarations.
Among further measures put in place to minimize possible infection are: self-monitored quarantine of travelers from high-risk areas, development of additional handwashing and disinfecting stations throughout the school, and cancellation or postponement of school trips, group visits, events and inter-school fixtures deemed to present uncontrollable risk.
The emergency response team of Amadeus Vienna is closely monitoring further developments on COVID-19 virus.
About Amadeus International School Vienna
Amadeus Vienna is operated by Themes Vienna Limited & Co. KG, which is a subsidiary of Themes Vienna Ltd., registered in the United Kingdom.
The private school offers a blend of rigorous academics, innovative music and arts education, and optional boarding in superior facilities.
As a fully authorized International Baccalaureate Continuum School, Amadeus Vienna follows the IB's rigorous internationally recognized programmes for Grades 1-12.
The school also offers an Early Years Kindergarden Programme for ages 3-6.
Its student body and faculty are distinguished by its internationalism representing over 40 different nationalities.
In order to best teach the qualities of global citizenship, the school recruits educators from around the world.
An average class size of 18-20 students allows for a caring individualized approach to learning.