"Africa! Africa!" Enchants Vienna with a Spectacular Show

The audience in Vienna will be thoroughly entertained by the event "Africa! Africa!". / Picture: © Katharina Schiffl

After a break due to the pandemic, the show, once conceived by André Heller, returned with even more splendor and spectacle. The long wait intensified the audience's joy and anticipation, which manifested itself in an unforgettable evening of standing ovations and applause.

An intercultural experience

For over 20 years, "AFRIKA! AFRIKA!" has been offering a unique experience. The show combines breathtaking acrobatics, fascinating dances, and inspiring live music. More than fifty talented artists from ten different countries, including Ethiopia, Tanzania, and South Africa, presented a variety that amazed the audience.

The direction of Georges Momboye, a long-time contributor to the show, resulted in a performance that was both emotionally moving and technically impressive. Particularly noteworthy was the performance of the Ramadhani Brothers from Tanzania, who recently impressed in the final of "America's Got Talent".

Celebrity guests and enthusiasm

The show attracted numerous celebrity guests, including Julia Cencig, Johannes Kattus, and many others, who were enthralled by the artistic performance. Producer Walter Egle was overwhelmed by the response: "This show evokes emotions and reminds us of the importance of art as a universal language."

"Africa! Africa!" remains in Vienna until February 18 and promises to continue to capture hearts and minds. The show is a living example of the cultural diversity and artistic expressiveness that reflects the spirit of Africa. An unforgettable experience not to be missed.