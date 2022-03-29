Sponsored Content
Access to Austrian Citizenship for Descendants of Nazi Victims Expanded
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:14 ♦ (Vindobona)
A new amendment to the law will now make it easier to obtain Austrian citizenship as a descendant of a victim of National Socialism. This has now been passed in parliament and is an important step towards the recognition of history.
For the descendants of victims of National Socialism, applying for Austrian citizenship will now be much easier. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
Austria's citizenship law contains special acquisition provisions for those persecuted under National Socialism and their relatives.
This means that nationals of successor states to the former monarchy who fled abroad due to Nazi persecution or fear of such persecution can acquire citizenship under simplified conditions. …
