Access to Austrian Citizenship for Descendants of Nazi Victims Expanded

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:14 ♦ (Vindobona)

A new amendment to the law will now make it easier to obtain Austrian citizenship as a descendant of a victim of National Socialism. This has now been passed in parliament and is an important step towards the recognition of history.

For the descendants of victims of National Socialism, applying for Austrian citizenship will now be much easier. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

Austria's citizenship law contains special acquisition provisions for those persecuted under National Socialism and their relatives.

This means that nationals of successor states to the former monarchy who fled abroad due to Nazi persecution or fear of such persecution can acquire citizenship under simplified conditions. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Kicks Off Detachment Process from 80 Percent Dependence on Russian Gas (March 25)
Austria for a Strategic Orientation of the EU Towards a Common Army and Away from Coal, Oil and Gas (March 24)
#WeRemember: Heads of Austrian, German, and Israeli Parliaments Meet Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 26)
Read More
SPOE, Vienna City Hall - Wiener Rathaus, Sabine Schatz, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, NEOS, National Socialism, Martin Engelberg, Green Party, FPOE, Christoph Wiederkehr, Austrian Parliament
Featured
How Russian State-Controlled Media Use Disinformation Campaigns to Influence Democratic Processes in Austria and Beyond
How Gazprom Helps the Kremlin to Manipulate Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter