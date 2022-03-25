Austria Kicks Off Detachment Process from 80 Percent Dependence on Russian Gas

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

In order to no longer be dependent on Russian gas imports, the Austrian federal government decided on a new stockpiling of natural gas. This is to provide for the case of an import stop from Russia. Despite the high level of approval, the proposal has nevertheless come in for criticism.

Like many other countries, Austria is very dependent on Russian natural gas. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru, CC BY 3.0

Recently, a new law on the subject of stockpiling and supply of natural gas was passed in the National Council. The proposal for the acquisition of a national strategic gas reserve received broad approval in the National Council from all parliamentary groups except the NEOS and thus obtained the necessary two-thirds majority.

In view of the current situation in Ukraine, the aim…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria for a Strategic Orientation of the EU Towards a Common Army and Away from Coal, Oil and Gas (March 24)
Putin's War Forces OMV to Make Most Fundamental Strategic Shift in Its History (March 17)
Energy Supply: Liquefied Natural Gas from Qatar, Instead of Pipeline Gas from Russia (March 11)
Read More
Tanja Graf, Strategic Gas Reserve, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Oil Industry, NEOS, Lukas Hammer, Karin Doppelbauer, Green Party, Gas Industry, FPOE, Energy Industry, Austrian Parliament
Featured
How Russian State-Controlled Media Use Disinformation Campaigns to Influence Democratic Processes in Austria and Beyond
How Gazprom Helps the Kremlin to Manipulate Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter