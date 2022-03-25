Sponsored Content
Austria Kicks Off Detachment Process from 80 Percent Dependence on Russian Gas
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:09 ♦ (Vindobona)
In order to no longer be dependent on Russian gas imports, the Austrian federal government decided on a new stockpiling of natural gas. This is to provide for the case of an import stop from Russia. Despite the high level of approval, the proposal has nevertheless come in for criticism.
Like many other countries, Austria is very dependent on Russian natural gas. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru, CC BY 3.0
Recently, a new law on the subject of stockpiling and supply of natural gas was passed in the National Council. The proposal for the acquisition of a national strategic gas reserve received broad approval in the National Council from all parliamentary groups except the NEOS and thus obtained the necessary two-thirds majority.
In view of the current situation in Ukraine, the aim…
