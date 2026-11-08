A Voice for Freedom in the Austrian Parliament: NEOS Lab Invites Maria Kalesnikava to Deliver a Traditional Speech

With Marya Kalesnikava, the NEOS Lab welcomes a figure who, like few others, embodies what it means to fight uncompromisingly for an open and democratic society. After more than five years of harsh imprisonment—she was arrested in September 2020 during the mass protests against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime and later sentenced to a long prison term—Kalesnikava was released in December 2025 as part of an international campaign for her release.

Since her release, she has tirelessly used her voice on the international stage to advocate for the strengthening of democracy, the rights of political prisoners, and against forgetting—including, for example, in the fall of 2026 at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where she strongly warned against isolating Belarus.

“Marya Kalesnikava defends democracy and freedom with heart and soul—even at the risk of her own life. A free life, elections, democracy—what we often take for granted is still fiercely contested in parts of Europe,” emphasizes NEOS Lab President Helmut Brandstätter. Her unwavering courage serves as a constant reminder never to take European civil liberties for granted.

The “Speech on Freedom”: A Democratic Tradition

Over the years, the NEOS Lab’s series of events has established itself as a firm, opinion-shaping fixture on the political calendar. It serves to honor the value of liberal democracy and to raise awareness of its vulnerability. In the past, renowned thinkers and state guests such as Ivan Krastev, Wolf Lotter, Constanze Stelzenmüller, Kaja Kallas, and Marta Kos have delivered this honorary address.

In the historic setting of the Parliament, Kalesnikava’s remarks will focus not only on personal experiences but also on the importance of diplomacy, the indispensable support of civil society, and paths to peace and democratic change.

Maria Kalesnikava, born on 24 April 1982, is a prominent Belarusian professional flutist and political activist who notably led Viktar Babaryka's electoral campaign in the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus. She played a crucial role in the united campaign of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and became a member of the presidium of the Coordination Council formed during the 2020 protests against Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Kalesnikava co-founded the 'Razam' political party. On 7 September 2020, she was abducted by unidentified law enforcement, forcibly taken to Ukrainian territory, and pressured to leave Belarus. Demonstrating remarkable defiance, she escaped back to Belarus by tearing her passport and was arrested upon her return. Recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International on 11 September 2020, Kalesnikava received several accolades, including the International Women of Courage Award and the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize in 2021. Ultimately, she was sentenced to 11 years in a penal colony for her political actions on 6 September 2021 and was released in December 2025, subsequently being deported from Belarus.

Schedule for the Evening at Parliament

The event in the plenary or event area of Parliament (Dr. Karl-Renner-Ring 3, 1017 Vienna) promises not only political insights but also emotional highlights:

Welcome: Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Helmut Brandstätter

Keynote: Marya Kalesnikava’s “Speech on Freedom”

Fireside Chat: A conversation and in-depth discussion between Maria Kalesnikava and Helmut Brandstätter

Artistic Conclusion: Musical accompaniment by the renowned soprano Olga Bezsmertna together with a Ukrainian youth orchestra

Information for the Media and Visitors

Media representatives and interested members of the public are asked to register in advance. Since seating in Parliament is limited, the official registration deadline via `presse.lab@neos.eu` or the relevant ticketing platforms was November 18, 2026. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., prior to the official program beginning at 6:00 p.m. (or 6:15 p.m.).

Those interested can find further information about the background of this year’s event and the confirmed speakers directly on the organizer’s official website.

NEOS Lab