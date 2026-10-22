Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger on a Diplomatic Tour to Prepare for the Security Council in London and Paris

For the 2027–2028 term, Austria will assume one of the ten non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council beginning in January 2027. A stated goal of Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is to coordinate the substantive agenda with the European members of the five veto powers (P5) at an early stage.

The bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers Ed Miliband (United Kingdom) and Jean-Noël Barrot (France) focused on closer coordination in crisis management, the involvement of the European Union, and combating modern security threats.

London Stop: Hybrid Threats, AI-Powered Weapon Systems, and Youth Mobility

To kick off her working discussions, Meinl-Reisinger met with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in the British capital on October 12, 2026. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a key player in the European security architecture, the United Kingdom is a central partner for Austria.

“The United Kingdom is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a key partner for us. We are united by the same interests and values: a strong European voice, respect for international law, and a sustainable, just peace in Ukraine,” the Foreign Minister emphasized on the sidelines of the meeting.

The main areas of cooperation with London were the protection of civilians and the fight against autonomous weapons, countering hybrid threats, and EU-UK relations and youth support.

In addition to the traditional protection of civilians (PoC) and vulnerable groups such as children in conflict zones, Austria is pushing for the regulation of new types of military technologies. Dealing with AI-powered autonomous weapons systems is to be established as a central priority in New York. According to Meinl-Reisinger, the rise of disinformation, foreign influence, and cyberattacks calls for a unified European response. In this context, Austria will host an international conference in Vienna in April 2027 dedicated to combating foreign information manipulation.

Austria supports deeper cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which is set to take on a more concrete form at the upcoming EU-UK summit at the end of the year. A particular diplomatic priority is the planned “Youth Experience Scheme,” which aims to once again enable young people to gain unbureaucratic study and travel experiences in the United Kingdom following Brexit.

Paris Leg: Rule-Based World Order and Momentum for the Western Balkans

The following day, the Foreign Minister continued her diplomatic marathon in France. In talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the strategic partnership within the Security Council and the EU was the main topic of discussion.

“Austria and France are united by the shared conviction that, especially in difficult times, we must stand up for our values and a strong, rules-based international order,” Meinl-Reisinger stated.

The key points of the discussion in Paris were the regulation of artificial intelligence, a peace settlement for Ukraine, EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, and strategic and financial issues.

France, which is internationally regarded as a pioneer in countering disinformation and hybrid influence, is set to cooperate closely with Austria in the Security Council on formulating international rules for AI applications. The goal is to jointly generate political pressure at the global level for transparent standards.

Both countries underscored their united stance in support of Ukraine. A future, sustainable peace must bear a clear “European stamp” and be based on respect for territorial integrity. The foreign ministers also discussed the European integration of the Western Balkan states. For Austria, the phased accession of these countries is both a key economic priority and an essential building block for the stability and security of the entire European Union. In addition, pressing issues regarding the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) as well as strategies to address global macroeconomic imbalances were discussed.

Austria on the Global Stage

With the working meetings in London and Paris, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is setting the course for diplomatic efforts in 2027 and 2028. Through close coordination with two permanent members of the Security Council, Vienna is securing valuable support to give its own priorities—such as the regulation of AI weapons, civil protection, and stability in the Western Balkans—appropriate weight at the UN level.

Austrian MFA

French MFA

UK Foreign Office