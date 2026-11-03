Trilateral Meeting in Vienna: New Momentum for Central Europe and the Western Balkans

The consultation format, which has been in place since 2012 and has been institutionalized at the level of chief diplomats since 2022, addressed key issues related to neighboring countries and the future in light of global uncertainties. The discussions focused on European energy security, infrastructure development, strengthening competitiveness, ethnic minority issues, and EU enlargement in the Western Balkans.

Neighborhood as a Guarantee of Security and Broad Public Support

“The more unpredictable the world becomes, the more valuable reliable neighbors are. In Slovenia and Croatia, we have such neighbors: We are there for one another, in times of crisis as well as in everyday life. This makes Austria safer and stronger,” emphasized Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

A recent Gallup study commissioned by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores that this approach has the support of the public: In all eight topic areas surveyed, a clear majority favors even closer regional cooperation. The highest levels of support were recorded in the areas of energy security and disaster management, each at 85 percent.

National Priorities in Trilateral Cooperation

Although the three countries are pulling in the same direction, the foreign ministers in Vienna each highlighted their own priorities, which fit seamlessly into the joint work program. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger focused primarily on regional security, the resolute fight against disinformation, and the model of a pragmatic phased accession for the Western Balkan states. She also emphasized the importance of rail network connections and energy diversification for Austria as a business location.

Slovenia’s Minister Tone Kajzer highlighted the central role of multinational forums such as the OSCE and the IAEA and advocated for a strengthened logistics infrastructure. The Slovenian seaport of Koper is to be strengthened as a key gateway to the Mediterranean for Central European exports. The rights of the Slovenian ethnic minority in Carinthia were also a focus of discussion. Croatian Minister Gordan Grlić Radman placed strategic energy supply at the forefront. With the LNG terminal on Krk and the JANAF pipeline network, Croatia sees itself as an indispensable guarantor of European energy security and proposed a high-level energy initiative to that end. He also underscored the importance of Croatia’s upcoming accession to the OECD and its involvement in the Three Seas Initiative.

Energy Corridors and Logistics: Strengthening the North-South Axis

A key pillar of the trilateral partnership concerns geopolitical and economic infrastructure. To reduce dependence on individual energy imports and advance decarbonization, the three countries are focusing on the accelerated expansion of renewable energy and cross-border networks.

In addition to the Croatian energy corridors, the expansion of rail connections to the Slovenian port of Koper plays a pivotal role for Austrian foreign trade. Grlić Radman also emphasized the synergies with the decisions of the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Dubrovnik as well as Croatia’s upcoming presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) in 2027.

EU Enlargement: Phased Integration for the Western Balkans

The three neighboring countries—all members of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group and active participants in the Berlin Process—once again spoke out strongly in favor of a credible EU perspective for the six Western Balkan states. Austria and Slovenia advocate a model of phased integration: candidate countries should be granted gradual and early access to the EU single market upon meeting reform criteria, rather than waiting for a protracted “all-or-nothing” scenario.

“We want all Western Balkan states to become members of the EU, and this process must not stall. If we make the candidate countries wait too long, others will step into the gap—with their rules, their money, and their influence,” warned Meinl-Reisinger. Diplomatic tensions in the region were also discussed in Vienna: In light of bilateral disagreements between Zagreb and Podgorica, Austria and Slovenia reaffirmed their supportive stance but clearly ruled out taking on a direct mediating role. “We are part of the European family and encourage dialogue,” Kajzer clarified.

In addition to economic issues, intercultural cohesion forms a cornerstone of the relationship. The reform of Austria’s Ethnic Groups Act now enshrines ethnic groups in the constitution. In Carinthia, Slovenian will be recognized as an official language in 27 courts, up from 11 previously.

Multilateral Engagement and Tradition in Vienna

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer’s visit to Vienna featured a wide-ranging bilateral and multilateral agenda. In a lecture at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Kajzer spoke about the EU’s security and competitiveness in the Central European-Transatlantic context and emphasized the need for resilience and close alliance cooperation.

Kajzer also held working meetings with OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu on the European security architecture, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on nuclear safety (particularly regarding the situation in Ukraine), and UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller on sustainable industrial development. Croatia also expressed its gratitude for the support it has received regarding its upcoming accession to the OECD.

A cultural highlight was the ceremony marking the 350th anniversary of the Knafl Foundation (Knafljeva ustanova), one of the oldest educational and cultural bridges between Slovenia and Vienna.

Austrian MFA

Croatian MFA

Slovenian MFA

Slovenian Embassy Vienna

Diplomatic Academy of Vienna