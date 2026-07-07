A Taste of the NFL in Vienna: How the Seattle Seahawks Sparked Football Fever in Austria

The Seattle Seahawks have wrapped up an inspiring visit to Vienna, demonstrating the unifying power of American football across the Atlantic. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The activities focused on sustainable youth development. The Seahawks organized official youth flag football camps in collaboration with the Austrian American Football Federation (AFBÖ). Despite cool temperatures and rain, around a hundred children and teenagers—including up-and-coming talents from the Burgenland-based Pannonia Eagles—didn’t want to miss the chance to learn from real pros.

Seahawks legend and Super Bowl hero Mack Strong traveled to Vienna as a prominent coach and ambassador. The former All-Pro fullback was full of praise for the Austrian talents: “To be honest, I had no idea how big the sport already is here. It’s only when you’re out on the field and see the enthusiasm the kids have for it that you realize how fast it’s growing,” said Strong, visibly impressed. This initiative is part of the “NFL Global Markets” program, which allows selected NFL teams to engage with specific international markets and expand football's appeal.

Teaching Values and Social Engagement

In addition to grueling training sessions on the field, the agenda also included social and political events. During inspiring discussions with students, the delegation conveyed values such as team spirit, leadership, and sportsmanship. A special highlight of the stay in Vienna took place in the historic setting of Schönbrunn Palace: There, the Seahawks presented a generous donation to Special Olympics Austria to further support inclusive sports in the country.

The Grand Finale: Game Day at the Generali Arena

The crowning finale was a visit to the European football showdown in “AFLE: The League Europe.” The Vienna Vikings hosted their German archrival, the Rhein Fire, at Vienna’s Generali Arena. Crowds poured into the pregame area to get in the mood for the game with live DJs, interactive stations, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Mack Strong and the Seahawks’ international mascot “Bam.”

The highly emotional match was also part of the “Salute to Service” game day, presented in collaboration with the Austrian Armed Forces. Among the 11,200 enthusiastic spectators was the U.S. Ambassador to Austria, Arthur Graham Fisher. Ambassador Fisher personally conducted the ceremonial coin toss before kickoff and emphasized the strong transatlantic ties that are strengthened through sports.

The atmosphere spurred on the home team: The Vienna Vikings, led by Head Coach Chris Calaycay, impressively avenged past losses and defeated the Rhein Fire by a decisive margin of 24–10 in front of their home crowd.

Looking Ahead to the 2028 Olympics

The visit by the Seattle Seahawks underscores the rapid growth of American football in Europe, and especially in Austria. Those involved are already looking forward to the future with great anticipation: Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles—a milestone that was impressively promoted in Vienna.

U.S. Embassy Vienna