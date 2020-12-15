65th Anniversary of Austria's UN Membership

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Austria's UN membership, Foreign Minister Schallenberg underlines the importance of the cooperation between the member countries, especially in times like these. He stresses that Austria will continue to do everything in its power to maintain and enhance the functioning international cooperation.

Austria celebrates 65 years of its United Nations membership. / Picture: © UN United Nations and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

"We are proud to be the official seat of the UN and to have made our contribution to peacekeeping missions for six decades," emphasized Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Austria's UN membership.

