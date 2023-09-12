Under the motto "Europe: Setting out for new horizons", topics such as the reconstruction of Ukraine, opportunities in the Western Balkans, energy policy, re-industrialization and climate protection, Europe's debt, regionality vs. globalization and the New European Bauhaus will be on the agenda.

More than 50 experts from politics, diplomacy, business, and academia will engage in dialogue. Among the notable participants are Holger Bonin, Director of the IHS, Magnus Brunner, Minister of Finance of Austria, Kreshnik Bekteshi, Minister of Economy of Northern Macedonia, and Dita Charanzová, Vice President of the EU Parliament from the Czech Republic.

A special highlight of the Summit will be the art exhibition "European Regional Culture: Serbia, Ukraine", presenting works by Ukrainian artist Olha Bosak and Serbian painter Živorad Nastasijević. The opening of this exhibition will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. in the Kongresshaus and will be performed by Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll.

Parallel to the main program, various dialogue events, keynote speeches, and workshops will take place. For example, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will give a keynote speech, and there will be opportunities for networking, such as the evening at the historic Augustiner Bräu Kloster Mülln, a 400-year-old meeting place in the midst of Salzburg's World Heritage Site.

According to Franz Schausberger, chairman of the IRE, this year's Summit is positively dedicated to solutions for Europe's manifold tasks. Mag. Barbara Schweiger from Marketing Salzburg Congress emphasized the importance of international events for the city of Salzburg.

All events will be held in compliance with the applicable health and safety regulations. There will also be modern digital forms of communication to ensure broad participation and interaction.

The Summit is under the honorary patronage of the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

For more information on each event, visit the official website!

Institute of the Regions of Europe