WKO: Austria's Tourism Industry Needs Every Possible Help
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The chairman of the division responsible for tourism in the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Robert Seeber, demands all possible help for the hard-hit Austrian tourism industry. Seeber emphasizes the need for urgent measures, so the tourism sector can once again "act as an economic locomotive and employment engine to boost the entire national economy."
The winter tourism in Austria has been incredibly hard hit this year due to Covid-19. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Reinhard Wolf, Talstraße 13, 63128 Dietzenbach. (selbst fotografiert) / CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
Now that the pandemic and the lockdowns - with interruptions - will soon have dragged on for over a year, the hard-hit tourism businesses are in dire need of additional help.
"We are very happy and grateful for all the support measures so far. But now the available and often overdue aid measures must be made liquid in order to ensure the survival of the businesses in the current lean period and to enable a new start," emphasizes Robert Seeber, chairman of the federal division of tourism and leisure industry in the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO). …
