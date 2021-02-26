Sponsored Content
WIFO Director Badelt Sees Climate Issue as "Biggest Problem for Austrian Economy"
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) director Christoph Badelt emphasizes the need for public discussion of the current climate crisis and demands a "comprehensive transformation process" driven by Austria's Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler in order to battle the ongoing climate change.
Austrian top-economist and WIFO President Christoph Badelt emphasizes the need for a "comprehensive transformation process" of Austria's economy in order to cope with the climate crisis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) Director Christoph Badelt discussed the most important economic policy measures of the federal government as well as the issues and necessary reform steps for 2021 in a digital club of business journalists.
According to Badelt, the most urgent policy task for 2021 is to end the health crisis: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
"Massive New Debt" in 2021 (September 7, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content