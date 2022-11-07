What is the Alps-Adriatic Economic Network?

As an association of Chambers in the Alps-Adriatic area, the New Alpe Adria Network (NAAN) is dedicated to enhancing cooperation and representation within this region by focusing on economics, commerce, industry, craft, and agriculture.

The New Alpe Adria Network of Chambers, originally known as the "Network of Chambers of Euroregion", was established in 2007 with a Declaration of Intent. As part of the political Euroregion, launched by the governors of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, and Carinthia, regional economic cooperation should be strengthened. Cohesion and territorial competitiveness were the goals of the network.

Economic Chambers of Carinthia (Austria), Slovenia, Rijeka (Croatia), Pula (Croatia), Trieste (Italy) and the Regional Association of the Chambers of Veneto Region (Italy) have a long history of cooperating and managing joint projects. In supporting and enhancing the Euroregion's establishment, these bodies have played an important role.

To create a coordination center between the political and business worlds in this area, Slovenia, Istria and Rijeka County also joined the initiative. In 2009 and 2015, the Pordenone-Udine Chamber of Commerce and Styrian Chamber of Economy joined the New Alpe Adria Network too. Bolzano's Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture joined the New Alpe Adria Network in 2021.

Its headquarter is currently located in Carinthia since 2019. The presidency of the network rotates every three years. The chairmanship is currently held on a rotational basis by the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.

The Presidents' Conference is the network's strategic body, which sets goals and defines guidelines for common activities. In line with the shared economic priorities of the entire network area, the Technical Working Group develops an annual program of common activities in dedicated work packages. The Technical Working group and Expert Groups are responsible for creating an action plan and implementing measures.

As the Presidents’ Conference relaunched the New Alpe Adria Network they redefined the common goals on 1st February 2019 in Graz, Austria. As part of the new programming period 2021-2027, the goal is to deepen interregional collaboration in the Alps-Adriatic Region on a political and economic level, focusing on priority topics the presidents agreed on: Economic Development: Alps Adriatic Macroregion; Mobility: Infrastructure and Logistics; Tourism; Labour market, education, training; Digitisation and Innovation.

Depending on the interests, challenges, and needs of each region, each region is responsible for different operational topics. Chambers organize conferences and business meetings for companies in the NAAN area.

The network has the primary purpose of implementing an EU funding program to enable cross-border projects between three or more countries in the Alps Adriatic Region, in addition to bilateral Interreg-Projects.

The dimension of the network is enormous for the supposedly manageable region, as the chambers together represent almost one million member companies in an area with ten million inhabitants.

Current developments at NAAN

Accordingly, ambition was also the topic at the presidents' conference in Venice, which was summarized in an international press briefing.

Jürgen Mandl, President of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce, looking back on the Corona pandemic of the past two years, praised how the best cooperation of neighboring countries had succeeded in maintaining production and logistics despite sometimes adverse circumstances such as border closures: "The fact that things continued in the companies on Monday despite the political measures announced on Friday was often only thanks to our personally trusting basis."

Now, he said, it is important to continue to highlight the strengths of the Alps-Adriatic region. "Between mountains and sea, we have sensational companies here that are important for the progress of Europe. Entrepreneurs have always been the first and the best ambassadors, only after that comes politics," Mandl explained.

The ball is now in the court of these European politicians, as the entrepreneurs' network is concerned with deepening cooperation, also with the help of EU funding.

"All ten chambers have successfully applied for EU funding, and now we are developing joint bilateral project applications with B2B measures, reciprocal business missions and an expansion of the information network," described Meinrad Höfferer, Director of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.

These measures serve the development of the regions on a larger scale, emphasized Mario Pozza, President of the Unioncamere del Veneto. He took up the cudgels for the planned customs corridor from the ports of Trieste and Venice to the Carinthian logistics center of Fürnitz, which led Pozza declare, "We need an alternative route to the north, not just via the congested Brenner Pass!"

The discussions in Venice focused on topics such as the coordinated expansion of infrastructures, the labor market - which is rather bleak for all parties involved - the energy costs that threaten competition and the joint fight for independence from Russian natural gas. Pozza stated, "We don't have a magic wand, but we do have concrete proposals for policy involving all associations and interest groups!"

New Alpe Adria Network

Carinthian Chamber of Commerce