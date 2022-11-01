Wien Energie Brings Special Energy Tariff for Small Businesses
Given the high energy costs, companies are also coming under pressure. In Vienna, a new tariff for small businesses will start in November, which offers a 12-month price guarantee and a discount for commitment. This new tariff is now officially promoted by City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke.
The new Wien Energie tariff is advertised by the city government with a 12-month price guarantee and a discount for commitment. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Bwag, CC BY-SA 4.0
Wien Energie will be offering a new tariff for customers in the small business segment from November 2022. The "MEGA" tariff includes a 12-month price guarantee at a fair price level and will thus offer Vienna's small businesses predictability and stability in uncertain times.
