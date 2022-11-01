Wien Energie Brings Special Energy Tariff for Small Businesses

The new Wien Energie tariff is advertised by the city government with a 12-month price guarantee and a discount for commitment. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Bwag, CC BY-SA 4.0

Wien Energie will be offering a new tariff for customers in the small business segment from November 2022. The "MEGA" tariff includes a 12-month price guarantee at a fair price level and will thus offer Vienna's small businesses predictability and stability in uncertain times.

Numerous energy providers have left the market in recent weeks due to the current high volatility of…