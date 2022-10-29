Environment Ministry Opens New Information Portal on the Energy Situation in Austria

The energy crisis has many effects on society, the economy and daily life. It is difficult to keep track of this complex topic: the filling levels and ownership of gas storage facilities, strong price fluctuations for gas and electricity and the supply situation for the winter are causing many question marks.

The Ministry of Climate Protection is therefore launching a new website with an information portal that is intended to provide a clear overview of the wealth of data. It contains comprehensibly prepared and up-to-date data for the energy sector.

Important data such as the current gas consumption per month compared to the previous year or the electricity consumption in a 5-year comparison can be found there. For example, the dashboard shows that the filling level of Austria's gas storage facilities is currently around 91% - the target set for 1 November was 80%.

The ownership structure of the Austrian gas storage facilities can also be viewed. In terms of current electricity consumption in a 5-year comparison, however, the figures do not look so rosy. At 4.45 TWh per month, current electricity consumption is only slightly below average.

The development of electricity and gas prices on the exchange can also be seen on the new dashboard. At 103.92 and 41.47€ per MWh, respectively, both electricity and gas prices are currently on the road to recovery after their jumps.

The information on the newly established website is not new. Up to now, all the prepared data was public, but scattered over a wide variety of pages and therefore very confusing. Technical terms also caused misunderstandings, and the data was difficult to interpret.

Citizens and entrepreneurs can also ask visitors to the website directly about energy-saving measures, financial support and the effects of the energy crisis. A focus was placed on the electricity cost brake for households and the energy cost subsidy.

The information portal explains two scenarios of what the 2022/23 heating season will look like against the background of the energy crisis.

It shows: Under the current conditions, thanks to the well-filled storage tanks, provisions are made for the colder months. However, if the winter gets particularly cold or gas flows are stopped, things will get more serious. Saving energy therefore remains the top priority.

For more insights, visit the website energie.gv.at, where you will find all the detailed information.

