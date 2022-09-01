Weekly Briefing: IAEA Finally Sent Mission to Ukraine
The Find out more about this week's developments. The IAEA finally sent its mission to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and will build a continued presence at the nuclear site. Read about the latest developments in diplomacy in Vienna and Austria.
Russo-Ukrainian War
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began inspecting Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power. As IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter, some of his colleagues will stay at the power plant site for several days and establish a continued IAEA presence.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took part in the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Prague. The talks once again focused on the Russian war against Ukraine and its global repercussions. Among other things, a general ban on Russian citizens entering the European Union was discussed, which Austria is critical of.
After months of negotiations and back and forth, the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is finally setting off from Vienna. The mission itself is headed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Agency is proud of the diplomatic success.
Balkans
The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) opened its election observation mission on the 2 October early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, following an official invitation from the national authorities. The OSCE mission will face political turmoil in a country fighting corruption, threatened to be overshadowed by Russian influence and the war in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took part in the 17th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, which this year was held under the motto "The rule of power or the power of rules? At the forum, the Foreign Minister spoke about the geopolitical consequences for Europe triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and held several bilateral talks focusing on the Western Balkans.
Serbia and Kosovo have resolved the ethnic issue of the movement of citizens of both countries across their borders, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and the negotiators still have to resolve the burning issue of car registration plates.
Holocaust Remembrance Diplomacy
The Gedenkdienst or Austrian Remembrance Service is an Austrian voluntary service celebrating its 30th anniversary since its launch. The Gedenkdienst deals with the causes and consequences of National Socialism and its crimes in Austria and the world and tries to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in a dignified way.
On the occasion of his visit to Vienna, Dani Dayan, the director of the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, comments on Corona demonstrations, and Austria's role in the Holocaust and met with high-ranking Austrian politicians.
Economic Developments in Vienna and Austria
Austria's largest energy supplier urgently needs money to hedge forward transactions. Otherwise, the company would have to realize huge losses.
Given the sharp rise in energy prices, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is calling for a European electricity price cap to "finally" put a stop to "this madness that is currently taking place on the energy markets. According to Nehammer. this is only possible through a European solution.
Diplomacy in Vienna and the World
The Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, met in Vienna with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, as well as with the OSCE leadership, as North Macedonia will assume the OSCE Chairmanship for 2023.
In a joint statement, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd reaffirmed their commitment to a nuclear weapons-free world. In a joint statement released on Aug. 29 to mark the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, the two reiterated their determination to enact the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).
Austrian Massud Mossaheb, who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than three years, has been released from prison. The 76-year-old Iranian-Austrian dual citizen has just been released on medical grounds.
Talal Alfassam, Kuwait's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador Talal Alfassam, the new permanent representative of Kuwait to the International Organizations in Vienna.
What Else Happened This Week?
Ex-Verbund boss Wolfgang Anzengruber and Wifo economist Angela Köppl are volunteering their expertise to Austrian President Van der Bellen. According to the Federal President's Office, the war in Ukraine and inflation, as well as the slowly emerging energy crisis in Europe, call for expert advice on energy economics and climate issues.