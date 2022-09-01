IAEA Will Maintain a Continued Presence at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began inspecting Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power. As IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter, some of his colleagues will stay at the power plant site for several days and establish a continued IAEA presence.

The IAEA will establish a continued presence at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Ralf1969, CC BY-SA 3.0

After the IAEA mission to the controversial nuclear power plant was launched earlier this week, the agency's staff toured key sites at the plant.

As reported by Vindobona.org, the IAEA mission called IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) set out for Ukraine to assess physical damage, determine the functionality of safety & security systems, evaluate staff conditions and perform urgent safeguards activities at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Now IAEA Director General Grossi confirmed that the IAEA wants to establish a permanent presence at the nuclear power plant. The power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops after repeated shelling, is under constant threat of becoming the source of a new nuclear disaster due to the fighting.

Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations in Vienna, confirmed that Russia welcomes the IAEA's decision to establish a permanent presence at the plant.

Grossi also met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the way to the power plant. The Ukrainian president assured and emphasized his hope that the mission would reach the Zaporizhzhya NPP through security corridors and do everything "to avoid a global threat."

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
IAEA Finally Sends Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power (August 29)
Rosatom and IAEA Negotiate over Inspection for Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (August 24)
New Dilemmas Around Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine (August 10)
Read More
Zaporizhzhya NPP, Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, Russo-Ukrainian War, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Mikhail Ulyanov, Nuclear Safety, Nuclear Security, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter