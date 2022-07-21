Weekly Briefing: Austria Strengthens Diplomacy Towards Eastern Europe
The Find out more about this week's developments. The Austrian Foreign Minister visited Ukraine together with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Vienna strengthens bilateral relations with neighboring countries in Eastern Europe. Read more about this week's developments in diplomacy in Vienna and the World.
Russo-Ukrainian War
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to Kyiv with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. In addition to talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the program included visits to the Hostomel and Irpin war sites, which testify to the sheer brutality of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine.
This week, the Foreign Affairs Council met in Brussels to discuss the status of the Russian aggression in Ukraine as well as the coordination of sanctions and assistance. Relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries and digital diplomacy were also discussed.
Besides causing enormous humanitarian and political problems, the Russian invasion has also caused a chain reaction in the economy that has been felt worldwide. Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) published a survey that examines exactly these questions in order to determine how strongly Austrian companies feel the crisis impacts them and which sectors are most affected.
Due to the acute danger of Ukrainian displaced persons becoming victims of human trafficking, IOM Austria is currently trying to generate more awareness of the problem that many people have to struggle with.
Austrian Diplomacy towards Eastern Europe
Austria is engaged against anti-smuggling and human trafficking on the Hungarian-Serbian border and sent representatives of the Austrian Ministry of Interior to Hungary. Austria's strict course against illegal migration continues to be driven by the Austrian government and the Ministry of Interior intensifies its efforts against illegal migration and human trafficking.
During a visit to the Austrian province of Carinthia, Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, together with Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser, emphasized the value of friendship and peace. The current crises, inflation and bilingual district courts were also discussed.
Eduard Heger, the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, visited Vienna earlier this week. In his conversations with Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer, he emphasized Ukraine's victory over the Russian invader and discussed nuclear power differences between the two countries.
Diplomacy in Vienna and the World
In New York, the UN Forum on Sustainable Development discussed progress on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. Austria's Minister for Europe, Karoline Edtstadler, attended the event. The current discussion focused on how the COVID 19 pandemic impacts the implementation of development goals.
In Vienna, Austria's Minister of Defence Klaudia Tanner signed the "State Partnership Program", which facilitates the exchange of knowledge, skills, and experiences between the US and Austrian armies.
For over 50 years, the Japanese town of Hanamaki and the Austrian town of Berndorf have maintained a harmonious town twinning relationship. Two of the most important people behind this project have received the "Japan Foreign Minister's Award" from the Ambassador of Japan, Akira Mizutani.
Peter Mišík, Slovakia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Peter Mišík, the new permanent representative of the Slovak Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Space Diplomacy
In joining the Artemis Accords, Saudi Arabia shows its commitment to sustainable space exploration guided by a common set of principles. In signing the agreement, Saudi Arabia becomes the 21st Artemis Accords country.
What Else Happened This Week?
Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen addressed the current challenges and hardships in a gripping opening speech at the Bregenz Festival.
The Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy (BMAW) had surveyed the financing situation of female startups for Austria and Europe and discussed it at a startup breakfast together with representatives of the startup community at the BMAW. At 36 percent, Austria currently has the highest proportion of female startups in the EU.
The daycare center statistics published annually by Statistics Austria have shown Vienna's path in the field of elementary education to be positive.