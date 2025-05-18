Vjosa Osmani Awarded in Vienna with Coudenhove-Kalergi European Prize

Vjosa Osmani (l.) visited Austria for political talks and visited the Mauthausen concentration camp with President Van der Bellen (r.) to commemorate its 80th anniversary of liberation. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

The award ceremony took place during an official Paneuropa ceremony in Vienna. The prize, named after Paneuropa founder Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi, is awarded every two years by the Coudenhove-Kalergi European Society - currently chaired by Nikolaus von Liechtenstein. It honors personalities who have significantly advanced the idea of a free, united, and peaceful Europe through their political work, conduct, or journalistic contributions.

Vjosa Osmani described the prize on her Facebook profile as “a tribute to the Republic of Kosovo” and referred to her predecessor, Ibrahim Rugova, who had already received the prize in 2004. “We are continuing on the European path based on President Rugova's vision of peace, democracy, and transatlantic partnership,” said Osmani.

A strong signal for the Western Balkans

The award ceremony was attended by high-ranking personalities. Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl gave the laudatory speech, while Karl von Habsburg, Honorary President of the Pan-European Movement Austria, made a powerful plea for faster integration of South Eastern Europe into the EU in his speech. With particular reference to the Western Balkans, Habsburg called for “more speed, more clarity, and more courage” in European enlargement policy.

Osmani spent three days in Austria for political talks and met with several representatives of the federal government and civil society. In a highly symbolic act, she visited the former Mauthausen concentration camp together with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation - a sign of shared responsibility and a culture of remembrance.

A prize with historical significance

The Coudenhove-Kalergi European Prize has a long tradition: the first winner was French Prime Minister Raymond Barre. In 2018, the “Heavenly Hundred” of the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity was awarded posthumously. The list of laureates includes numerous European heads of state and personalities with outstanding commitment to the European unification process.

The award for Vjosa Osmani not only honors her achievement but also sends a clear signal to those countries that have so far been outside the European Union. For Kosovo, the award is a highly symbolic step on a path that still holds many hurdles, but is firmly anchored in the commitment to Europe.

Paneuropa Movement