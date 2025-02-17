Embassy of Kosovo in Vienna Celebrates Independence Through Literature

The Albanian Writers and Creators Association in Austria, "Aleksandër Moisiu" in collaboration with the Embassy of Kosovo, organized a literary event in Vienna to mark the anniversary of Kosovo’s Declaration of Independence. The gathering brought together Albanian and Kosovar diplomats, as well as prominent writers, to celebrate the cultural and historical significance of the occasion. The event emphasized the role of literature in preserving language, identity, and shared national heritage, particularly among the Albanian diaspora in Austria.

The literary program featured a variety of readings, including poetry, prose, and drama, presented by Albanian authors residing in Austria. Poets such as Violeta Allmuça and Zaim Toska recited works reflecting themes of exile, identity, and resilience. The event also included a presentation of literary publications, such as the long-running magazine "G&G" from Shkodër, which serves as a cultural bridge for Albanian writers across Europe. Additionally, several authors introduced their books, highlighting historical narratives and personal reflections on Kosovo’s journey toward independence. Also, Speeches were held by Kosovo Charge D'Affaires to Austria Albinot Bimbashi, Albanian Ambassador to Austria Fatmir Velaj and Eglantina Gjermeni, Ambassador of Albania to international Organisations in Vienna.

Founded in 2011, the Albanian Writers and Creators Association in Austria has become a key institution for Albanian literary expression in the country. With over 70 literary events and book promotions organized to date, it actively collaborates with national and international institutions, including the Austrian PEN Club and the Austrian Writers’ Association. By fostering cultural dialogue and supporting emerging voices, the association continues to strengthen the presence of Albanian literature within Austria’s diverse literary landscape.

