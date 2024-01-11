Karl von Habsburg Calls for Decisive Action in Speech on the Future of Europe

In his speech, von Habsburg paid particular attention to the need for a coherent European foreign and security policy and discussed the significance of the 2024 European elections in the context of current geopolitical challenges.

A central point of his speech was the war in Ukraine and the associated European response. Von Habsburg criticized the EU's hesitant stance to date and called for greater military support for Ukraine to achieve clear fire superiority over Russia. He emphasized that the conflict was not just about defending Ukraine, but about defending the European value system against an axis of states such as Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang, and Tehran.

Habsburg's speech also contained a clear criticism of Austrian neutrality, which he described as an outdated concept from the period after the Second World War. He spoke out clearly against a neutrality that offered no protection against military aggression and called for a more precise definition of Austrian neutrality.

Von Habsburg sees the upcoming European elections in June as decisive for the future direction of the EU. He emphasized that the composition of the European Parliament will decide whether the EU will become a geopolitical player that can still play a role on the world political stage.

The Pan-European President called on both politicians and voters to show the courage to take responsibility and not be led by populist slogans. He emphasized that Europe must play an important role in the current world situation to defend its values and interests.

Pan-European Movement