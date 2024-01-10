Secret Meeting to Plan Mass Displacement in Germany: The Role of the Austrian Martin Sellner

Martin Sellner, a prominent figure in the New Right, is a key figure in the international far-right scene, having previously been associated with neo-Nazis and the Identitarian movement, and continues to spread far-right ideas like "remigration". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The meeting was organized by Gernot Mörig, a former dentist and long-time player in the far-right scene, and Hans-Christian Limmer, a well-known investor. Limmer is known for his success with the baking discounter chain Backwerk and is now a shareholder in the burger chain "Hans im Glück" and the food delivery service "Pottsalat". Unlike Mörig, however, Limmer was not personally present at the meeting and acted more in the background. CORRECTIV, a non-profit media company, uncovered the meeting and provided detailed insights into the discussions and plans that took place there.

The central idea presented at the meeting was "remigration", a concept presented by Martin Sellner. Sellner presented a detailed plan that focused on three target groups: asylum seekers, foreigners with the right to stay, and "non-assimilated citizens". His approach was to put pressure on these groups to force or facilitate their "return".

As part of the plan, the creation of a "model state" in North Africa to which these people could be resettled was proposed. Sellner explains that up to two million people could live in such an area. Then there would be a place where people could be "moved to". There would be opportunities for training and sport, and anyone who supports refugees could also go there.

Sellner's concept is reminiscent of an old idea: in 1940, the National Socialists planned to deport four million Jews to the island of Madagascar. It is unclear whether Sellner has the historical parallel in mind. It may also be a coincidence that the organizers chose this particular hotel for their conspiratorial meeting: The House of the Wannsee Conference, where the Nazis coordinated the systematic extermination of the Jews, is just under eight kilometers away from the hotel.

Sellner's proposals were radical and met with approval from some participants at the meeting. His presentation and the discussions about it reflected the extreme and far-right views held at the meeting. Sellner's role was thus not merely that of a participant, but rather that of an idea generator and key figure in the formulation and promotion of plans aimed at fundamentally changing the demographic make-up of Germany.

The revelations of this meeting have far-reaching political implications. They show not only the extremist tendencies within the AfD but also the involvement of members of the party's federal executive in such plans. Furthermore, they shed light on the financial support that such right-wing extremist activities enjoy.

The meeting and the plans discussed therein could now reignite the discussion about banning the AfD at the federal level, as they violate constitutional principles. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned of the danger posed by such meetings and their ideologies, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

The secret meeting brought together numerous personalities from various fields, including politics, activism, and business. Among the well-known participants were various members and politicians of the AfD, such as Roland Hartwig, a close confidant of party leader Alice Weidel, member of the Bundestag Gerrit Huy, Ulrich Siegmund, parliamentary group leader in Saxony-Anhalt, and Tim Krause, deputy chairman in the Potsdam district. Also present was the Mörig clan, consisting not only of Gernot Mörig, a retired dentist from Düsseldorf, his son and entrepreneur Arne Friedrich Mörig and his wife Astrid Mörig. The neo-Nazis and far-right activists included Martin Sellner, a prominent far-right activist from Austria, Mario Müller, a convicted violent offender, and a young "Identitarian". The hosts of the meeting were Wilhelm Wilderink and Mathilda Martina Huss. Other participants from organizations were Simone Baum and Michaela Schneider from Werteunion NRW, Silke Schröder from Verein Deutsche Sprache, and Ulrich Vosgerau, a former member of the board of trustees of the Desiderius Erasmus Foundation. Other participants included Alexander von Bismarck, a descendant of the 19th-century chancellor, the far-right alternative practitioner and esotericist Henning Pless, an IT entrepreneur and blood-and-soil Nazi, a neurosurgeon from Austria, and two employees of the hotel. When asked by the investigative network CORRECTIV,Hans-Christian Limmer, the host, distanced himself from the content of the meeting and emphasized that he had played no role in the planning.

Martin Sellner, the New Right, and Russia

Martin Sellner, a key figure in the far-right movement in Austria and former spokesperson for the Austrian Identitarian Movement, is known for his controversial views and actions. His role in the "New Right" has far-reaching connections, including suspected links to Russia, which are coming under increasing scrutiny.

Sellner, who has been associated with neo-Nazi groups and the Identitarian movement in the past, has made a name for himself as one of the most prominent activists of the New Right. He is known for his propagation of the "Great Exchange" conspiracy theory and has been involved in numerous campaigns against migration and multiculturalism.

In recent years, however, attention has turned to Sellner's possible links to Russia. Experts in the field of far-right extremism suspect that Russia has sought to influence and support far-right groups in Europe to promote and deepen political divisions within the EU. Reports suggest that Sellner and other New Right actors have participated in events funded by Russian actors.

These alleged links are worrying as they could point to a larger strategy in which Russia seeks to further its geopolitical interests by strengthening nationalist and separatist movements in Europe. Supporting such groups could be part of an attempt to destabilize the European political landscape and weaken the unity of the EU.

Sellner's activities and those of his like-minded colleagues have also drawn attention to the global nature of the New Right. It is believed that these movements are internationally networked and share common goals, including the promotion of nationalist agendas, the rejection of globalization and multiculturalism, and the spread of conspiracy theories.

The links between Sellner, the New Right, and Russia remain a subject of intense scrutiny and debate. These developments raise questions about the future direction of far-right movements in Europe and how governments and societies can respond effectively to the challenges posed by these transnational networks.

The relevance of this topic is undeniable, especially at a time when democratic institutions and values are under pressure both inside and outside Europe. Examining and understanding the links between far-right groups such as the one Sellner represents and international actors such as Russia is crucial to understanding and combating the threats to democracy and the international order.

CORRECTIV