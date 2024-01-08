Alarming Number of Abducted Children in the Ukraine War

Ukraine estimates that more than 19,500 children were illegally abducted to Russia. / Picture: © Mirek Pruchnicki from Przemyśl, Sanok, Polska, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, reported that more than 19,500 children had been illegally taken to Russia. This figure is based on information from the United Nations, as reported by ORF.

Among these children are around 3,900 orphans or those without parental care. Jermak described the abduction and deportation of the children as one of the cruelest crimes against humanity since the Second World War, as reported by ORF. He accused Russia of systematically deporting and resettling Ukrainian children as part of its state policy to destroy their identity.

So far, only a few children have been returned to their home country. To improve the situation, the Ukrainian government has set up a working group with international participation. This working group, led by Jermak and the British lawyer Helena Kennedy, aims to develop mechanisms for the voluntary reunification of children with their relatives and to close existing gaps in international child protection law.

The establishment of this working group is an important step towards alleviating the suffering of the children concerned and addressing the legal challenges in such conflict situations. The international community is called upon to contribute to the solution of this urgent humanitarian problem.

OSCE

Government of Ukraine