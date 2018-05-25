Sponsored
Article Tools

VieVinum 2018: International Wine Festival at the Vienna Hofburg

Published: May 25, 2018; 15:45 · (Vindobona)

Once again, the VieVinum attracts 800 international trade visitors and an audience of around 15,000 and transforms the Vienna Imperial Palace into a vibrant place of good wine.

The VieVinum attracts an audience of around 15,000 / Picture: © VieVinum / M.A.C. Hoffmann & Co. GmbH / Eva Kelety

The organizers and the Austrian wine business are very pleased with the good vintage 2017 and are convinced that the high quality level of the wines and their clearly traceable origin are the basis for the success of the Austrian wine producers.

The three-day wine festival will start on Saturday, 9 June. 

The importance of unmistakable origins and vintages as well as the active exchange between winegrowers from nearby wine countries from east to west will be the focus.

Basically, this is a trade fair for trade visitors, but the festival also offers admission for the interested public from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Data & Facts

Fair: VieVinum International Wine Festival Hofburg Vienna

About:
The VieVinum is Austria's largest and most important wine event. Exhibitors are wine growers as well as wine trading houses with national and international assortment. As an industry meeting place for the most influential wine players, VieVinum focuses on establishing new trade contacts and cultivating existing partnerships.

Date: 09 - 11 June 2018

Opening hours:
Sa-Mo: 09-13 h Trade visitors and press
Sa-Mo: 13-18 h Public

Location: Hofburg Vienna

Exhibitors, producers, importers and distributors: approx. 550

Entrance fees (Incl. 20% VAT):
Day ticket 55,00 EUR
Season ticket 100,00 EUR
Discount card 35.00 EUR (trade visitors, commercial buyers, gastronomy)
Advance sale 45,00 EUR

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Most Expensive Sparkling Wine Bottle in the World Made in Vienna (March 21)
26°EAST: Glamorous Opening of New Champagne Bar at Hotel Palais Hansen Kempinski (March 16)
Vienna Culinary Festival at the Vienna Stadtpark (April 26, 2016)
Read More
Food Industry, Austria Wine Marketing, Wine, VieVinum
Featured
US Ambassador Traina Arrives in Vienna: "Austria is one of America's first friends"
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter