VieVinum 2018: International Wine Festival at the Vienna Hofburg

The VieVinum attracts an audience of around 15,000 / Picture: © VieVinum / M.A.C. Hoffmann & Co. GmbH / Eva Kelety

The organizers and the Austrian wine business are very pleased with the good vintage 2017 and are convinced that the high quality level of the wines and their clearly traceable origin are the basis for the success of the Austrian wine producers.



The three-day wine festival will start on Saturday, 9 June.



The importance of unmistakable origins and vintages as well as the active exchange between winegrowers from nearby wine countries from east to west will be the focus.



Basically, this is a trade fair for trade visitors, but the festival also offers admission for the interested public from 1 pm to 6 pm.



Data & Facts



Fair: VieVinum International Wine Festival Hofburg Vienna



About:

The VieVinum is Austria's largest and most important wine event. Exhibitors are wine growers as well as wine trading houses with national and international assortment. As an industry meeting place for the most influential wine players, VieVinum focuses on establishing new trade contacts and cultivating existing partnerships.



Date: 09 - 11 June 2018



Opening hours:

Sa-Mo: 09-13 h Trade visitors and press

Sa-Mo: 13-18 h Public



Location: Hofburg Vienna



Exhibitors, producers, importers and distributors: approx. 550



Entrance fees (Incl. 20% VAT):

Day ticket 55,00 EUR

Season ticket 100,00 EUR

Discount card 35.00 EUR (trade visitors, commercial buyers, gastronomy)

Advance sale 45,00 EUR