VieVinum 2018: International Wine Festival at the Vienna Hofburg
Once again, the VieVinum attracts 800 international trade visitors and an audience of around 15,000 and transforms the Vienna Imperial Palace into a vibrant place of good wine.
The organizers and the Austrian wine business are very pleased with the good vintage 2017 and are convinced that the high quality level of the wines and their clearly traceable origin are the basis for the success of the Austrian wine producers.
The three-day wine festival will start on Saturday, 9 June.
The importance of unmistakable origins and vintages as well as the active exchange between winegrowers from nearby wine countries from east to west will be the focus.
Basically, this is a trade fair for trade visitors, but the festival also offers admission for the interested public from 1 pm to 6 pm.
Data & Facts
Fair: VieVinum International Wine Festival Hofburg Vienna
About:
The VieVinum is Austria's largest and most important wine event. Exhibitors are wine growers as well as wine trading houses with national and international assortment. As an industry meeting place for the most influential wine players, VieVinum focuses on establishing new trade contacts and cultivating existing partnerships.
Date: 09 - 11 June 2018
Opening hours:
Sa-Mo: 09-13 h Trade visitors and press
Sa-Mo: 13-18 h Public
Location: Hofburg Vienna
Exhibitors, producers, importers and distributors: approx. 550
Entrance fees (Incl. 20% VAT):
Day ticket 55,00 EUR
Season ticket 100,00 EUR
Discount card 35.00 EUR (trade visitors, commercial buyers, gastronomy)
Advance sale 45,00 EUR