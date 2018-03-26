Most Expensive Sparkling Wine Bottle in the World Made in Vienna

Most expensive Sparkling Wine bottle in the world comes from Vienna / Picture: © Schlumberger / Melanie Koruna

The auction made the eyes of everyone involved shine: The brilliantly sparkling 3-litre double magnum Schlumberger crystal, a unique piece made entirely by hand and set with 6,600 Swarovski crystals, broke the record for the most expensive sparkling wine bottle in the world in an exciting competition of bids. The bottle was purchased at auction for a considerable donation of 10,000 euros.



The unique piece was staged in a fitting setting at Sans Souci Vienna in cooperation with designer Eva Poleschinski and blogger model Zoé Karapetyan.



As long as its production lasted, so briefly held its call price: At first with a starting bid of 1,200 EUR proclaimed, the price for the unusual sparkling wine bottle climbed in rapid speed into dizzy heights.



Prominent bidders fiercely fought for the most sought-after unique item of the evening, which was finally auctioned off for a maximum bid of 10,000 euros.



The sensational offer makes history, because the double magnum is now the most expensive sparkling wine bottle in the world.



The unique "Schlumberger Kristall" double magnum was meticulously crafted in over 26 working hours by hand with real Swarovski crystals in 5 different sizes.



A total of 6,600 crystals adorn the body of the now most expensive sparkling wine bottle in the world. It is locally made from the bottle to the noble contents.



Austria's traditional wine- and sparkling wine producer Schlumberger had it produced as a special production for the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the house last year with great attention to detail.



The special cuvée was made from 60% Chardonnay and 40% white pressed Pinot Noir grapes and remained on the yeast for 9 years before it was completed in 2017 in the 10th year.



A smaller version of the bottle (0.75 litres) is offered in a strictly limited edition of 175 pieces and set with 2,025 Swarovski stones.



Specially made for the 175th anniversary, the special edition Schlumberger-Kristall is in many respects the most valuable creation that the company has brought onto the market since its foundation. Strictly limited to only 175 bottles, each bottle was decorated by hand with thousands and thousands of Swarovski crystals and filled with a premium cuvée of the best Austrian Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes. After a decade of maturation and preparation, Schlumberger Crystal is now available for a limited period of time.