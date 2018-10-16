Vietnam to Strengthen Relations with Austria and the EU

Kurz: "Economic relations are developing very positively in both directions, which makes us extremely happy, but we can see that there is still a lot of potential and room for improvement." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Xuân Phúc, the Prime Minister of Vietnam, is currently on a series of meetings in Vienna before travelling to Brussels for the ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) inter-regional summit.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister attaches great importance to strengthening his country's relations with Austria and the EU.

In various talks with Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz,…