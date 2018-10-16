Sponsored
Vietnam to Strengthen Relations with Austria and the EU
Published: October 16, 2018; 13:31 · (Vindobona)
The Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc pays a visit to Vienna in the run-up to the Brussels ASEM Summit between the EU and Asian states.
Kurz: "Economic relations are developing very positively in both directions, which makes us extremely happy, but we can see that there is still a lot of potential and room for improvement."
Xuân Phúc, the Prime Minister of Vietnam, is currently on a series of meetings in Vienna before travelling to Brussels for the ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) inter-regional summit.
The Vietnamese Prime Minister attaches great importance to strengthening his country's relations with Austria and the EU.
In various talks with Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz,
