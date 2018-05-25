Sponsored
Who is Johannes Peterlik, Secretary General Designate at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs?
Published: May 25, 2018; 11:00 · (Vindobona)
The current Deputy Head of Section V for Cultural Foreign Relations of the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Johannes Peterlik will take over the function of Secretary General for Foreign Affairs on 1 June 2018. The current Secretary General Dr. Michael Linhart becomes Ambassador in Paris.
Dr. Johannes Peterlik, the new Secretary-General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres
Dr. Johannes Peterlik was born on January 23, 1967. He looks back on a 24-year diplomatic career and has many years of experience in Thailand and Vietnam.
At the age of 9 he moved to Bangkok for 5 years because his father Dr. Karl Peterlik became ambassador in Thailand in 1976. In He was Ambassador of Austria in Thailand from 2009-2013, after being Ambassador in Hanoi from…
