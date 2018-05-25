Who is Johannes Peterlik, Secretary General Designate at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

Dr. Johannes Peterlik, the new Secretary-General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres

Dr. Johannes Peterlik was born on January 23, 1967. He looks back on a 24-year diplomatic career and has many years of experience in Thailand and Vietnam.



At the age of 9 he moved to Bangkok for 5 years because his father Dr. Karl Peterlik became ambassador in Thailand in 1976. In He was Ambassador of Austria in Thailand from 2009-2013, after being Ambassador in Hanoi from…