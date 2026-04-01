Viennese Jewish Community Celebrates Passover: A Festival of Freedom Between Tradition and Contemporary Challenges

The Jewish holiday of Passover will be celebrated this year from April 1 to 9. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Bella47, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The centerpiece of Passover is the Seder evening. “Seder” literally means “order” and refers to the strictly prescribed sequence of events for the evening. Families gather to read from the Haggadah—the narrative that describes the Exodus from Egypt and the journey to freedom.

The traditional Seder plate features foods with deep symbolism, such as bitter herbs (maror), which remind us of the bitterness of slavery, or charoset, a brown mixture of apples, nuts, and wine that symbolizes the clay from which the Israelites made bricks for the pharaohs. There is also matzah, the unleavened bread that was baked in haste. Throughout the entire eight-day festival, the consumption of leavened foods (chametz) is prohibited, and salt water is served as a symbol of the ancestors’ tears.

There is a particular focus on involving children during the Seder. For example, the traditional question asked by the youngest child—“Why is this night different from all other nights?”—opens the religious instruction and ensures that the story of freedom is passed down from generation to generation.

Solidarity in Vienna: “No one is left alone”

In Vienna, Chief Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer highlights the social aspect of the holiday. In his message this year, he states that freedom also entails responsibility for one another: "We stand up for one another—especially in times of crisis."

In light of rising living costs, the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG) has launched a large-scale fundraising campaign. The goal is to enable socially disadvantaged members—from large families to seniors—to celebrate the holiday with dignity. The donations go directly toward food packages, covering electricity costs and rent arrears, as well as school scholarships. A special focus this year is on access to affordable kosher meat, which has become difficult for many to afford due to inflation.

Security Situation: Restrictions in Jerusalem

While preparations are underway in Vienna for the community Seder at the City Temple (which will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2026), the situation in Israel is tense, as reported by ORF. Due to the current security situation and the conflict with Iran, draconian measures have been implemented. Access to the Western Wall (Wailing Wall) in Jerusalem is largely prohibited to the general public this year. Only a limited number of participants will be allowed for the traditional priestly blessing (Birkat Kohanim) this coming Sunday. For all other worshippers, the prayer will be streamed digitally.

Security authorities worldwide are also urging caution. The Israeli National Security Council warned of an increased risk of terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions during the holidays, particularly in Europe.

Cultural Tip: The “Passover Bunny” at the Jewish Museum

Despite the serious situation, there is also room in Vienna for lightheartedness and child-friendly education. The Jewish Museum Vienna invites visitors to a special guided tour during the Easter break (April 3–6): “On the Road with the Passover Bunny.”

Behind the playful name lies a profound story. The “Rabbit” refers to the famous netsuke figure “The Rabbit with Amber Eyes” from the Ephrussi family collection, which is on loan and on display at the museum. The program connects Vienna’s Jewish history with the holidays and is specifically aimed at families who are experiencing both Passover and the Christian Easter in Vienna’s cityscape during the vacation.

Message of Hope

Passover 2026 once again demonstrates the resilience of the Jewish community. Amid strict observance of religious rites, concerns for security in Israel, and strong social cohesion in Vienna, the festival’s core message remains: the hope for a better future and the unshakable value of freedom.

With this in mind: Chag Pesach Kasher Vesameach! (A kosher and joyful Passover!)

IKG

Jewish Museum Vienna