Vienna's Mayor Ludwig Reacts to Gang Violence in the City

Recently, a shooting occurred on Yppenplatz, a popular market square in the 16th district, as "DiePresse" reported. Two young men were seriously injured and although a large-scale police operation ensued, the perpetrators are still on the run. A rucksack containing narcotics was found near the scene of the crime, leading the police to believe that it was a confrontation in the drug scene.

However, this incident is just the tip of the iceberg. The weekend before, young men had already beaten each other with sticks, knives, and firearms on two consecutive evenings. A total of seven people were injured, several of them so seriously that they had to be taken to hospital.

Gang violence in Vienna

The escalation of violence in Vienna is attributed to a gang war between Syrians, Afghans, and Chechens that has been going on for months, as reported by "Neue Züricher Zeitung". These groups face each other in armed conflicts that are specifically arranged via social media such as Telegram and take place in public places such as parks or traffic junctions. The reasons for the clashes are manifold: they are about revenge and control over certain areas. The situation intensified further after an incident at the beginning of June in which a 30-year-old Chechen was stabbed and critically injured in a park in Vienna-Favoriten.

Mayor Michael Ludwig expressed his concern about the increase in violence and emphasized in an interview with the “Presse” that these crimes must be combated “with all severity”. Ludwig sharply criticized the turquoise-green federal government and called for more police presence in Vienna. He compared the situation in Vienna-Favoriten with that in Linz and pointed out that Vienna, with 25 percent of the police personnel in Austria, had to cover around two-thirds of all police operations. However, Vienna is not unsafe, Ludwig emphasized, as the city is home to many international organizations and numerous demonstrations take place, which additionally ties up police capacities.

As an immediate reaction to the escalating violence, Ludwig announced that the “Vienna Operations Team” would be increased in terms of personnel. This unit, which has no police powers, can intervene quickly in the event of imminent danger, break up illegal events, and control mass gatherings. Just last weekend, this unit was deployed on a large scale. Ludwig explained that the City of Vienna would do everything in its power to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Ludwig believes that the police and federal integration measures are responsible for combating crime in the long term. He called on Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Integration Minister Susanne Raab to live up to their responsibilities. Ludwig pointed out that Vienna has no external borders and therefore has no influence on who comes into the city. Nevertheless, the city runs numerous integration projects. “Groups that fight among themselves in Vienna cannot be tolerated,” said Ludwig and emphasized that immediate consequences would be drawn where the city had influence.

Another important point on Ludwig's agenda is a general ban on weapons for the whole of Vienna. He argued that selective gun ban zones, as they already exist, have led to a decrease in youth crime. “If you look at how many weapons have already been confiscated in the weapons ban zone near Praterstern, then you can say that the weapons ban has proved its worth,” explained Ludwig. “It's impossible to explain why people have to walk through Vienna with a knife.”

Opposition critizes Ludiwg

The Vienna ÖVP criticized Ludwig's demands and accused him of distracting from the real causes of crime, as reported by ORF. Vienna's ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer called for concrete measures for integration and a reduction in excessive social benefits to stop Vienna's magnetic effect. Mahrer emphasized that only solidarity between all responsible parties could help.

In addition, Interior Minister Karner once again called for deportations to Afghanistan and Syria, although these are currently not feasible in practice. The Constitutional Court recently declared deportations to Afghanistan to be permissible under certain conditions, further fueling the debate on security and integration policy.

However, the police see signs that the situation could calm down. According to the deputy president of the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate, “peace negotiations” are currently being held between the communities concerned to end the feud. A well-known Chechen influencer stated on his TikTok channel that senior respected figures from the affected communities are currently trying to settle the conflicts.

Mayor Ludwig remains determined to ensure the safety of the Viennese population and is calling on the federal government to take concrete measures and provide support in this difficult situation. “We do not tolerate violence in Vienna,” said Ludwig. “For me, the protection of the Viennese population comes first. I am therefore calling for a general ban on weapons throughout the city. This ban on weapons must be consistently and completely controlled by the police.”

The coming weeks will show whether the intensified measures and increased police presence can calm the tense situation in Vienna. Protecting the population and maintaining public safety remain the top priorities for the city government.