ODIHR and OSCE Combat Hate Crime and Promote Tolerance

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) reports an increase in hate crimes in various OSCE countries, posing threats to Jewish and Muslim communities. / Picture: © OSCE / Sarah Crozier

ODIHR has set itself the goal of collecting and publishing comprehensive data on hate crimes. This information, provided by the 57 OSCE participating States, civil society organizations, and international organizations, is crucial for the development of targeted policies and support services for victims. Hate crimes are defined as criminal acts motivated by bias or prejudice against specific groups of people. ODIHR publishes the collected data annually on November 16, the International Day of Tolerance.

Response to recent attacks and the rise in hate crime

The attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7 and the subsequent violence in the Middle East have triggered a wave of anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim discrimination and hate. These range from hate speech online and offline to property damage, death threats, and actual killings. ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci emphasized the growing insecurity in the Jewish and Muslim communities and called for increased efforts to combat hatred and division.

Efforts to promote tolerance and interfaith dialog

ODIHR commends the efforts of Jewish and Muslim leaders and communities in many parts of the OSCE region who have joined forces to curb hatred and division. Promoting interfaith dialogue and partnership and combating hate crimes are key elements of ODIHR's work to strengthen mutual respect and understanding in the OSCE region.

ODIHR continues to provide expertise and advice to OSCE countries and offers a variety of tools that have been developed over the years. These include practical guides to improve the security of Jewish and Muslim communities and educational materials to combat anti-Semitism and intolerance against Muslims. In addition, ODIHR provides specialized training programs for police and prosecutors and regularly engages communities targeted by hate with national law enforcement agencies to address their specific security needs.

These measures demonstrate the commitment of ODIHR and the OSCE to combat hate crimes and promote a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

OSCE