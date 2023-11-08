Austria Under Observation: New Online Tool Uncovers Deficits in Human Rights Policy

This digital progress comes at a critical time, as an interim report by Austrian civil society to the United Nations reveals a sobering state of the human rights situation in the country. The report, submitted to the UN Human Rights Council, reveals that only 40 percent of the human rights recommendations addressed to Austria have been addressed. This indicates a significant discrepancy between the recommended measures and their implementation. According to the online tool, this also applies to many projects in international development cooperation between Austria and third countries.

Despite the involvement of civil society in the current UPR cycle, which takes place every five years, there is still a demand for a comprehensive, strategic National Action Plan for Human Rights, which can also be applied to Austria's international relations, which is still lacking.

ZARA - Civil Courage and Anti-Racism Work emphasizes that the lack of effective measures exists not only in general human rights policy but especially in the fight against racism. Despite years of calls for a National Action Plan against Racism and regular publications of ZARA's Racism Report, which documents racist incidents, the structural fight against racism in Austria remains inadequate.

This new tool now offers the opportunity to track Austria's progress in implementing human rights recommendations in a transparent and up-to-date manner. The hope is that this tool will not only draw attention to the gaps in human rights policy but also serve as a catalyst for the implementation of a comprehensive action plan against racism and for the improvement of the human rights situation throughout the country.

Austrian Ombudsman Board

Austrian League for Human Rights

ZARA - Civil Courage and Anti-Racism Work