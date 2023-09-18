Vienna Wine Hiking Day: Pleasurable Hikes Through Vienna's Picturesque Vineyards

Vienna, Austria's capital, boasts significant wine production within its city limits, showcasing a blend of tradition and innovation in its wine culture. / Picture: © © Herbert Lehmann, Wien

Vienna, as the capital of Austria, surprises many with a lesser-known but fascinating facet - viticulture. Vienna is the only metropolis in the world that can boast significant wine production within the city limits. A tour of Vienna's wine culture reveals a captivating combination of tradition and innovation.

"The Vienna Wine Hiking Day promises enjoyment and pleasure in the colorful vineyards of Vienna," says Jürgen Czernohorszky, Vienna's Climate City Councilor. And indeed, with four different walking routes leading through the picturesque 16th, 19th, 21st, and 23rd districts, participants can experience the best of Vienna's wine culture. For those who only want a short excursion, there are alternative partial routes. Families with strollers can also rejoice, as specially marked sections of the trail are provided for them.

Hiking enthusiasts can choose between several routes, including:

- The 4.6 km route in Mauer.

- A picturesque 10.8 km hike from Neustift to Nussdorf in the 19th district.

- An impressive 11.1 km tour from Strebersdorf to Stammersdorf in the 21st district.

- And finally, a short and sweet 2.4 km route in Ottakring.

But what would a wine-walking day be without delicious treats? Visitors will have the opportunity to discover Vienna's organic products under the "Wiener Gusto" brand. Game specialties and mountain lentil salad are just some of the treats awaiting hikers, complemented by a wine bar at the Wien Cobenzl winery. The Wiener Gusto sales booth will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days.

Whether you're a wine lover, a hiking enthusiast, or simply a lover of the finer things in life, the Vienna Wine Hiking Day offers something for everyone. A weekend that combines taste, culture, and exercise - a truly Viennese experience!

Detailed descriptions of all routes as well as information on how to get there by public transport and places of interest can be found in the brochure for the Vienna Wine Hiking Day 2023. More information is accessible here!

Vienna Wine Culture

The history of Viennese viticulture dates back to Roman times, who were early cultivators of wine in the region. Over the centuries, wine production and culture have steadily evolved and become an integral part of Vienna's identity.

Vienna has about 700 hectares of vineyards, mainly located in the districts on the outskirts of the city, such as Döbling, Floridsdorf, or Liesing. Famous wine regions such as Grinzing, Neustift am Walde or Nussdorf are not only popular with locals but also with tourists.

While various grape varieties are grown in Vienna, the "Wiener Gemischter Satz" has gained special importance. This special type of wine consists of several grape varieties mixed in the same vineyard, which are harvested and processed together. In 2013, Wiener Gemischter Satz was even elevated to DAC (Districtus Austriae Controllatus) status, which underscores its uniqueness and quality.

Even though Viennese viticulture looks back on a long tradition, it is anything but outdated. Numerous young winemakers bring a breath of fresh air to the industry, experimenting with new cultivation and production methods and ensuring innovative wine creations.

A special highlight of Vienna's wine culture is the traditional Heurigen (wine taverns) and Buschenschanken (wine taverns) - simple inns where vintners offer their wines and regional dishes. These places are perfect examples of the successful combination of Viennese hospitality and wine culture.

