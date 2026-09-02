Vienna’s New “Summer of Ideas”: The Institute for the Sciences of Humanity Launches the “Month of Ideas” and Calls for Action

The “Month of Ideas” will kick off on September 4 with a presentation by Michael David-Fox, an American historian and the IWM’s fourth president-elect. / Picture: © IWM / Lucas Rohde

The “Month of Ideas” kicks off on September 4 with a lecture by Michael David-Fox, an American historian and the IWM’s fourth president-elect. In his inaugural lecture, he will address the acute crisis facing the humanities and social sciences. Driven by geopolitical upheavals, authoritarianism, the consequences of digitalization, and drastic austerity measures, the discipline of history is nevertheless proving to be a key to overcoming these challenges.

The program is complemented by the “Facing the Future” project, led by political scientist Ivan Krastev in cooperation with the ERSTE Foundation. In a series of debates, researchers such as IWM Permanent Fellow Marta Bucholc will examine the causes of the trend toward illiberalism and the defense mechanisms of democratic institutions. Geopolitical hotspots are also in the spotlight: Tymofii Brik, rector of the Kyiv School of Economics, and Russian political scientist Kirill Rogov will analyze the role of public opinion in the war in Ukraine.

From Big Tech to Contemporary Morality

Special attention is given to the societal impacts of technological change. U.S. tech journalist Kara Swisher offers behind-the-scenes insights into Silicon Valley and the background of the “Tech Bros.” In this context, former U.S. diplomat James C. O’Brien discusses new approaches to regulating tech giants.

At the same time, fundamental moral questions are not neglected. Renowned sociologist Eva Illouz analyzes the erosion of moral standards in today’s politics through the lens of classics of world literature. German philosopher Peter Sloterdijk examines the mechanisms of power employed by modern authoritarians, drawing on Machiavelli (as presented in his work “The Prince and His Heirs”, Suhrkamp 2026). British bestselling author Ian McEwan discusses topics such as guilt, empathy, and the question of whether humanity can shape its own future despite historical upheavals. Indian author Pankaj Mishra and author Daniel Kehlmann will engage in a conversation about Mishra’s new book The World After Gaza (Fern/Penguin Press, 2025).

Vienna Humanities Festival under the motto “Agency/Take Action!”

The highlight and conclusion of the Month of Ideas is the ninth edition of the Vienna Humanities Festival, which takes place from September 23 to 27, 2026, at various venues in Vienna (including the Academy of Fine Arts on Schillerplatz, the Wien Museum, the Volkstheater, and the Vienna University of Technology).

Under the theme “Agency / Take Action!”, the festival aims to counter the widespread feeling of helplessness. Over 25 individual events and 20 panel discussions will provide opportunities for exchange. Panelists and discussion guests include renowned figures such as Jan-Werner Müller, Karl Schlögel, Helga Nowotny, Manon Garcia, and Quinn Slobodian, as well as prominent moderators such as journalist Misha Glenny. Jan-Werner Müller will bring the festival to a close with a debate on the global pressure on academic freedom and the broken promise between higher education and liberalism.

Admission to the panel discussions at the Academy of Fine Arts (September 26–27) is free and open to the public without registration (subject to seat availability). Prior registration is required for evening events.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences

Vienna Humanities Festival

Erste Foundation

Open Society Foundations

Kreisky Forum