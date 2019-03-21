Vienna International Airport Permitted to Build Third Runway

The third runway at Vienna Schwechat Airport may be built. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch

The third runway at Vienna Schwechat Airport may be built. The Administrative Court has announced that the environmental impact assessment has been completed and that appeals by citizens' initiatives and residents have been rejected.

Prehistory

In February 2017, the Federal Administrative Court prohibited the construction of the third runway at Vienna Schwechat Airport…