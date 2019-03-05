Vienna in Airport Ranking only in Midfield

Vienna International Airport achieved a total score of 7.77, which is calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 7.8 for on-time performance, 8.2 for quality of service and 5.6 for passenger sentiment. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Addd wiki at English Wikipedia [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

The study was prepared by AirHelp, a flight compensation company, and is based on data from December 22, 2017 to March 20, 2018.

The study author compared each airport using three different criteria to provide a full picture of how the airports perform.

They provide statistics on the quality of service, on-time performance, and the passenger experience of a given airport.

According to the auditors, Twitter analyses were mainly used: "We analyzed Twitter to gain a deeper understanding of how passengers feel about airports. In total, 184,703 English-language tweets were collected."

The study publisher factored in "delayed and canceled flights, public reviews from trustworthy sources and social media sentiment analysis".

The following three factors with corresponding weighting were used to create the so-called "Airport Score":

1) On-time performance: 45% of Airport Score

2) Quality of Service: 45% of Airport Score

3) Social media sentiment analysis: 10% of Airport Score

Vienna International Airport achieved a total score of 7.77, which is calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 7.8 for on-time performance, 8.2 for quality of service and 5.6 for passenger sentiment.

Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar took first place with a total score of 8.77, followed by Athens International Airport, Athens, Greece with 8.69 and Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan with 8.63.

The full methodogy by AirHelp can be found here: https://static.airhelp.com/pdf/AirHelp+Airports+Score+2018+Methodology.pdf

What do flight compensation companies do?

Flight compensation companies help passengers enforce their rights and settle their claims against airlines.

A flight delay is when an airline flight takes off and/or lands later than its scheduled time.

Situation in the EU

In the European Union, Flight Compensation Regulation 261/2004 states that flight delays for over three hours, cancellations and denied boarding entitles passengers to a compensation from €250 up to €600 per passenger from the airline.

Link to EU Regulation: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:32004R0261&from=EN

Situation in the US

In the United States, when flights are canceled or delayed, passengers may be entitled to compensation due to rules obeyed by every flight company, usually Rule 240, or Rule 218 in certain locations. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) considers a flight to be delayed when it is 15 minutes later than its scheduled time. A cancellation occurs when the airline does not operate the flight at all for a certain reason.