Vienna Airport Surpasses 27 Million Passengers for the First Time
Vienna International Airport was able to handle 27 million passengers for the first time last year, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%. The top destinations were London, Moscow and Bangkok. 74 airlines serve 205 destinations in 71 countries. In the ranking of airlines as measured by their share of overall passenger volume, Austrian Airlines was followed by Eurowings (incl. Germanwings), the easyJet Group, Lufthansa and Laudamotion. The increase in the number of passengers in 2019 is estimated at 10%.
