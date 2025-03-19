Vienna Elections 2025: Citizenship and Voting Rights at the Center of the Debate

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) advocates for the link of voting rights to citizenship, despite the fact that over a third of Viennese citizens are currently barred from voting. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) continues to position himself clearly against an extension of voting rights for non-citizens. The situation in Vienna is particularly explosive: more than a third of Viennese voters are not allowed to vote because they do not have Austrian citizenship. This particularly affects expats, long-term migrants, and workers from EU countries, who remain politically excluded despite years of tax payments and social integration.

“The right to vote must remain linked to citizenship,” Ludwig emphasized at a press conference. At the same time, he conceded that access to citizenship is almost impossible for many people, especially those in low-paid professions. “Care workers, cleaning staff, or many people working in the service sector often do not reach the necessary income thresholds to even consider naturalization,” said the mayor.

According to current regulations, applicants must not only have lived legally in Austria for ten years but also have a secure minimum income. This is currently around 1,100 euros net after deducting fixed costs such as rent and energy costs. This is an insurmountable hurdle for many people, especially for families or single parents.

Expats and a shortage of skilled workers: a contradiction in Viennese politics?

The restrictive naturalization policy is at odds with Vienna's economic interests. The city is an important center for international companies and organizations, including numerous EU and UN institutions. Thousands of expats live and work in Vienna, but are unable to exercise political co-determination due to the citizenship regulations. This not only affects highly qualified specialists, but also urgently needed workers in the healthcare and nursing professions.

A look at other European capitals shows that Vienna is an exception with its restrictive policy. In several EU countries, including Ireland and Belgium, long-term residents have the right to vote in local elections, which allows them to participate in politics without having to acquire citizenship.

The Vienna Chamber of Commerce and various experts from the field of migration research have therefore been calling for a reform of citizenship law for years. “If we want to remain attractive as a business location, we need to offer highly qualified immigrants prospects that go beyond the mere employment contract,” explains migration expert Thomas Hauer from the University of Vienna.

Election campaign and party political strategies

The SPÖ is focusing more on social issues and urban development in the election campaign, but at the same time hopes not to alienate conservative voters by sticking to the classic citizenship model. The FPÖ, on the other hand, is using the issue for its campaign against migration and emphasizes that “citizenship must not be a cheap passport”.

The NEOS, who are part of the government, are divided. While they support economic simplification of the naturalization process, they do not officially support municipal voting rights for non-citizens. The Greens, on the other hand, are reiterating their call for electoral law reform in order to give people living in Vienna without citizenship a political voice.

A landmark election campaign

The Vienna Election 2025 is more than just a regional election. It will not only decide the city government but could also serve as a signal for a fundamental debate on citizenship and political participation in Austria. The SPÖ is hoping to maintain its status as the dominant force in Vienna, while the FPÖ is banking on gains. We will see on April 27 whether bringing the election forward will bring the hoped-for benefits and whether the issue of citizenship will become even more important in the election campaign.

