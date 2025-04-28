Vienna Election 2025: SPÖ Leads, FPÖ Surges, Coalitions Still Unclear

Despite his party's slight losses, voters confirmed Michael Ludwig in his role as Mayor of Vienna. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

The SPÖ, under Mayor Michael Ludwig, captured 39.4% of the vote, securing 43 seats in the 100-seat Gemeinderat (City Council). Although this represents a small decline of 2.2 percentage points compared to the 2020 election, it ensures that the SPÖ remains Vienna's strongest political force for the foreseeable future.

The party’s slight loss is seen as a success given the broader European trend of center-left parties losing ground. It also places Mayor Ludwig in a strong negotiating position for coalition talks.

FPÖ’s Historic Comeback

The most remarkable story of the election is the FPÖ’s comeback. After the "Ibiza scandal" in 2019, which devastated the party’s national and local support, the FPÖ tripled its share in Vienna—from 7.1% in 2020 to 20.4% in 2025. This gain of over 13 percentage points marks the largest swing for any party in the history of Vienna elections.

The FPÖ performed particularly well in the suburban and outer districts, such as Donaustadt and Floridsdorf, where concerns about migration, housing, and infrastructure remain potent issues.

HC Strache's failed comeback

Heinz-Christian Strache, former FPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor, attempted a political comeback in the 2025 Vienna elections with his own list “Team HC Strache”. Despite an election campaign that focused on classic FPÖ issues such as security and care, the hoped-for success did not materialize. With only around 1.1% of the vote, Strache once again fell short of the five-percent hurdle and thus failed to make it onto the municipal council. He had already failed in the 2020 election with 3.27%. His attempt to position himself as the “original” compared to the FPÖ hardly resonated with voters.

Greens Consolidate Urban Power and Win a New District

The Greens (Die Grünen) largely maintained their 2020 performance, ending up at 14.5% of the vote. Their biggest success, however, was winning control of the 5th District, Margareten, a traditional SPÖ stronghold since 1945.

Michael Luxenberger, a 33-year-old German-born politician raised in Carinthia, will become the new district head. He promised greener streets, reduced car traffic, and expanded public spaces: "Margareten is a raw diamond that needs the right polish," Luxenberger said following his victory.

Additionally, the Greens reinforced their dominance in central, urban districts popular with ex-pats and young professionals:

Neubau: 48.1% (new record)

Josefstadt: 44.1%

Währing: 43%

Their strength in these districts underscores Vienna’s internal political divide between the historic center and the suburban periphery.

NEOS Surpass the Conservatives (ÖVP)

The liberal NEOS party increased its share by 2.5 percentage points to 10%, narrowly overtaking the conservative People's Party (ÖVP), which suffered a dramatic decline.

The ÖVP’s share fell from 20.4% in 2020 to 9.7% today — the worst performance for Vienna's traditional conservative force in decades. Even their strongholds in Hietzing and Döbling showed major losses, as voters either stayed home or shifted to the FPÖ or NEOS. NEOS' performance secures its role as an important coalition partner in Vienna’s future governance.

Coalition Scenarios: What Comes Next?

With no party holding an outright majority, Vienna's government will again be formed through a coalition. The SPÖ, holding 43 seats, needs at least eight more seats to secure a working majority (minimum 51). The three main coalition possibilities are:

SPÖ-NEOS (Continuation of the Current Coalition): NEOS holds 10 seats. A continuation of the red-pink coalition (as it is called locally) is the simplest option. It would maintain Vienna’s progressive agenda focused on innovation, education, and climate adaptation.

SPÖ-Greens Coalition: The Greens now hold 15 seats. A red-green coalition would represent a more environmentally progressive government, focusing strongly on urban greening, cycling infrastructure, and climate neutrality targets.

SPÖ-ÖVP Coalition: Technically possible with the ÖVP's 10 seats, but politically less attractive after the ÖVP's disastrous election performance. Moreover, ideological differences in housing, climate policy, and social welfare could make this coalition challenging.

What about FPÖ?

Although a theoretical SPÖ-FPÖ coalition would command a comfortable majority (43 + 22 = 65 seats), this is categorically ruled out by Mayor Ludwig. The SPÖ has repeatedly emphasized that cooperation with the far-right is not an option.

The remarkable rise of the FPÖ in Vienna can be attributed to a targeted focus on issues such as migration, security, and education. During the election campaign, the party under the leadership of Dominik Nepp particularly emphasized the high proportion of foreigners and the rise in youth crime in the city. This strategy was particularly well received in the outer districts, where the FPÖ was able to achieve over 30% of the vote in some districts. In districts such as Donaustadt and Floridsdorf, the FPÖ was able to significantly expand its presence, which indicates a successful mobilization of its core electorate.

Declining Voter Turnout

Voter turnout declined again, dropping to 62.7% compared to 65.27% in 2020. Expats from EU countries who reside in Vienna could vote in the Bezirksvertretung (district council) elections, though their influence was minor and did not alter any major outcomes.

The reduced turnout could reflect voter fatigue, a lack of major scandals, or a relatively stable political climate.

Key Takeaways for Expats

The political climate remains moderately progressive, with no hard shift to the right despite FPÖ gains. Expats living in inner-city districts will likely benefit from continued investments in green spaces, public transport, and housing affordability. Those living in suburban areas should expect growing political debates around traffic, housing development, and public security. Overall, Vienna’s reputation as one of the world’s most livable cities seems set to continue—though with new political dynamics that may subtly reshape the city over the next five years.

What’s Next for Vienna?

Coalition talks will dominate the coming weeks. For expats, the SPÖ-NEOS or SPÖ-Green coalitions would likely continue Vienna’s progressive trajectory on issues such as climate policy, public transportation investment, and affordable housing — areas where Vienna already enjoys global recognition.

The far-right FPÖ’s strong showing, however, signals a broader trend toward populism, particularly in suburban Vienna, that political observers will watch closely.

