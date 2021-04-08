Sponsored Content
Vienna Celebrates 25 Years of EU Funding
One year after Austria's accession to the EU in 1995, the first projects with the help of the European Union were established in Vienna. 25 years later, in 2021, Vienna looks back at the hundreds of projects, which improved various aspects of the city and were only possible due to the funding provided from the European Union.
The National Park House "wien-lobAU" is only one of many projects that were only accomplished due to funding from the European Union. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Houdek / PID
In April 1996, a department for EU subsidies, today a part of the Municipal Department 27 - European Affairs, was established.
As early as 1995, the year of Austria's accession to the EU, the Vienna City Council began considering the possibility of using EU subsidies for certain city projects in the future. …
