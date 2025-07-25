Vienna and GLOBAL 2000 Secure Drinking Water Supply in Ukraine

Alexandra Strickner, managing director of GLOBAL 2000, emphasized on Thursday that Ukrainian water has been “sustainably poisoned” for years. Even before the current war, water quality in eastern Ukraine had suffered massively from the consequences of mining, the coal industry, and the Chernobyl disaster. Since the start of the war, the regular supply of clean drinking water has been increasingly at risk, with contaminated water sources posing a threat to the health of large parts of the population. The installation of efficient purification plants in the Kharkiv region is therefore not only urgent aid, but also a key preventive measure.

Vienna's City Councilor for Climate Protection, Jürgen Czernohorszky, emphasized the City of Vienna's long-standing support for Ukraine, which has been supporting GLOBAL 2000's initiative to build drinking water treatment plants in the areas affected by the Chernobyl disaster since 2008. He pointed out that since the outbreak of war, there has been a “catastrophic deterioration in the humanitarian situation.”

Since 2008, GLOBAL 2000, with the support of Wiener Wasser, has installed a total of 161 systems in hospitals, children's homes, and boarding schools, providing access to clean drinking water for over 167,000 people. Last year, the joint project between GLOBAL 2000 and the City of Vienna provided safe drinking water to an additional 7,000 children and numerous adults. Paul Hellmeier, head of Wiener Wasser, described it as “our humanitarian responsibility to support the people in the Kharkiv region in securing their basic supplies.”

Currently, around 40 Ukrainian children and young people are also spending their “summer holidays” in Austria at the invitation of GLOBAL 2000. Together with the partner communities of Ybbs and Graz and with the support of the City of Vienna, these children, some of whom are still struggling with the aftermath of cancer, are being given a three-week break from the daily reality of war. Project manager Juliana Matusova emphasized: “Every year, we see the positive effect that the trip to Austria has on the kids.”

