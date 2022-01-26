United Nations: Guterres Appoints Volker Türk of Austria Under-Secretary-General for Policy in His Executive Office
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:46 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Austrian lawyer and UN official as Under-Secretary-General for Policy in his Executive Office.
Austrian Volker Türk (left) and Portuguese António Guterres (right). / Picture: © UN Photo / Evan Schneider
As reported by Vindobona, Austrian lawyer and UN official Volker Türk was appointed by Guterres as one of his deputies with the title of "Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination" just about three years ago. Now the next step in his career has taken place.
In addition to coordinating global policy work, the Secretary-General has asked Mr. Türk to focus in particular on follow-up to the "Our Common Agenda" report and to continue the strategic coordination work within the Executive Office. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
#WeRemember: Heads of Austrian, German, and Israeli Parliaments Meet Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yesterday)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About China's Permanent Mission to the UN and Other International Organizations in Vienna (January 25)
Austrian Volker Türk Appointed Top UN Official (April 19, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured