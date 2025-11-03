UK Embassy in Vienna Celebrates Trafalgar Night with Dignitaries from the Austrian Ministry of Defence

The Trafalgar Night Dinner in Vienna reaffirmed the partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to a peaceful international future. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

Ambassador Lindsay Skoll and Defense Attaché Ewan Harris welcomed high-ranking guests. In addition to Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, the Chief of the General Staff, General Rudolf Striedinger, the Director of Armaments, Lieutenant General Harald Vodosek, and other high-ranking representatives of the Austrian Armed Forces, including the former commander of the Jagdkommando, General Philipp Ségur-Cabanac, also attended. General Ségur-Cabanac comes from an old noble family that has produced politicians and military leaders for generations, and whose Austrian branch was formed during the French Revolution. The event commemorated the core values of courage, responsibility, and leadership.

Commemorating a naval hero

Trafalgar Night is celebrated annually on or around October 21 to commemorate the naval battle between the Royal Navy and the combined French and Spanish fleets off Cape Trafalgar. On October 21, 1805, the British fleet under the command of Admiral Lord Nelson won a crushing victory that thwarted Napoleon's plans to invade Great Britain and established British naval supremacy for over a century.

Nelson himself was struck by a musket ball on the deck of his flagship HMS VICTORY during the battle and died, linking the victory and his death inextricably with Trafalgar Night. He is considered one of the greatest officers in the history of the Royal Navy.

Joint commitment to peace

Defense Minister Tanner thanked Ambassador Skoll for the invitation and hospitality. She emphasized that Austria and Great Britain not only shared historical ties but also a common commitment to peace, stability, and a rules-based international order.

The Austrian military band provided impressive musical accompaniment for the festive evening. A notable historical reference is Joseph Haydn's “Nelson Mass.” Haydn composed the Missa in angustiis (Mass in Distress) in 1798 during the Napoleonic Wars. It got its nickname because Lord Nelson himself stopped off at Haydn's employer, Prince Esterházy, on his way to England in 1800, and the mass was presumably performed there in his honor. It includes trumpet fanfares, which may refer to Nelson's victory over Napoleon at Abukir.

UK Embassy Vienna

Austrian MoD