U.S. Special Envoy Kerry Discusses Climate Change with Schallenberg and European Foreign Ministers

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

John Kerry, U.S. President's Special Envoy for Climate, and the European Foreign Ministers, among them Austria's Alexander Schallenberg, met virtually to discuss international cooperation with regard to climate change. What they agreed on and what other topics the Foreign Affairs Council addressed? Read below!

U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, took part in the FAC's discussion about cooperation with regard to climate change. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of State / Public domain

At the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) held in Brussels, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg together with his European counterparts and John Kerry, the U.S. President's Special Envoy for Climate, discussed international cooperation with regard to climate change. …

