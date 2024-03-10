U.S. Ambassador Kennedy Will Lead Austrian Delegation to Major Investment Summit in the U.S.

U.S. Ambassador Victoria Kennedy will lead Austrian business representatives to the 10th SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland, June 23-26, 2024. / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / U.S. Botschaft Wien / Alexander Slabihoud

Ambassador Kennedy's leadership underscores the importance of the bilateral economic relationship between Austria and the United States and emphasizes the commitment of both countries to deepen economic cooperation. The Summit, now in its tenth year, has established itself as a key event for business leaders, investors, and government officials looking to discuss the investment environment in the U.S. and explore new business opportunities.

The 2024 Investment Summit promises a comprehensive program highlighting the Biden Administration's priorities, including topics such as advanced battery technologies, internet access for all, infrastructure investment, clean energy, critical minerals, and advances in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. The CHIPS Act, which aims to strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry, is also on the agenda.

In addition to the discussions and networking events at the summit, the U.S. Department of Energy will hold a meeting in Vienna on April 11 to inform Austrian companies about how they can participate in climate incentive programs in the United States. These programs are part of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, both of which aim to strengthen the US economy through sustainable investment.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit attracts thousands of attendees each year, including representatives from economic development organizations from every state and territory, corporate investors from over 80 countries, and leading experts from a variety of industries. To date, the event has been instrumental in initiating new investment projects in the U.S., generating over $98 billion in investment and creating more than 81,000 jobs.

Interested attendees and companies interested in learning more about the 2024 Investment Summit can find more information and registration details on the official SelectUSA Investment Summit website and the U.S. Embassy in Austria.

This summit provides a unique opportunity for Austrian companies to network directly with key players in the U.S. economic system and represents an important step in deepening economic ties between the two nations.

