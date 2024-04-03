Transit Clash at the Alps: Italy's Salvini Against Austrian Bans

Tensions between Italy and Austria regarding the Tyrolean anti-transit measures remain high, as reported by "DerStandard". As announced by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, Italy has filed a lawsuit against Austria over the transit bans. According to Salvini, these measures harm traffic and the environment and are blocking an important transport axis in Europe. Salvini emphasizes that Italy must take action, as the EU Commission has not yet taken action.

During a parliamentary session in Rome, Salvini expressed his disappointment, as reported by ORF. He emphasized that Italy is well prepared for the upcoming hearing before the EU Commission, which will take place as part of Italy's lawsuit against Austria before the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The complaint is directed against the transit bans imposed by Austria, which, according to Salvini, are "unacceptable and untenable" as they block the central artery between northern and southern Europe.

The measures imposed by Austria had not only led to traffic chaos and environmental pollution but also to "unfair competition", said the Italian minister. He reiterated that the lifting of these bans was an "absolute priority" for his government.

On the other side is Austrian Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler, who firmly rejects Salvini's criticism, as reported by "DerStandard". She emphasizes that the measures are necessary to protect the health and living conditions of the Tyrolean population. She accuses Salvini of placing more emphasis on the interests of the freight lobby than on the well-being of the people in the region. Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle also underlines the necessity of the measures and criticizes Salvini's focus on increasing truck journeys instead of reducing traffic.

Slot system as a solution?

There is already a "slot system" as part of a digital cross-border traffic management system that has been agreed between the heads of the provinces of Bavaria, Tyrol, and South Tyrol, but a corresponding state treaty between Austria, Germany, and Italy is not yet in sight. Salvini has so far spoken out against talks on this system as long as the existing measures are not lifted.

The EU Commission now has three months to decide on infringement proceedings. Austria remains calm and is convinced that the measures are legally compliant. Both the Austrian federal government and the Tyrolean provincial government have emphasized their willingness to engage in a dialogue, but they are assuming a European solution that effectively regulates transit traffic.

The tense situation between the two neighboring countries highlights the complex challenges in the European transport sector, which are exacerbated by differing national interests and the search for sustainable solutions to environmental and transport problems.