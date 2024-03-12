Italy's Giorgia Meloni Advocates Development and Autonomy for South Tyrol

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Fratelli d'Italia) has promised in Bolzano to keep her word on the issue of regaining South Tyrol's lost powers with regard to its autonomy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / European Commission (Christophe Licoppe) / CC BY 4.0 DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en)

The signing of the agreements for development and cohesion between the Italian government and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano represents a milestone that emphasizes cooperation and joint commitment to the growth and stability of the regions. This initiative aims to strengthen local economic structures and promote social cohesion by addressing the specific needs and potential of the two provinces.

For South Tyrol in particular, this step represents an improvement, as the right-wing government in Rome has repeatedly allowed populist and nationalist rhetoric to prevail. This has also repeatedly caused concern in connection with Trieste, Istria, and Dalmatia and legal disputes with the Republic of Austria over the Brenner Tunnel.

Commitment to autonomy

During her visit to Bolzano, Meloni reiterated her promise to strengthen South Tyrol's autonomy and restore lost powers. "Anyone who knows me knows that I keep my promises," Meloni emphasized in her speech at the NOI Techpark, as reported by ORF. This assurance was welcomed by Provincial Governor Arno Kompatscher, who emphasized the importance of working together with the government in Rome to further develop a corresponding constitutional law.

The efforts for a new constitutional law to reverse the loss of autonomy are in line with the 1992 Dispute Settlement Declaration and aim to restore the autonomy standards for South Tyrol. The Italian government and the South Tyrolean provincial government are working closely together to draw up a joint proposal to be submitted to parliament by the end of June.

Meloni's visit to the region, just a few weeks after the new South Tyrolean center-right government took office, underlines the importance the national government attaches to the unique autonomy and specific needs of the provinces of Trento and Bolzano. These initiatives are a clear signal of the Italian government's support and commitment to promoting regional development and honoring the historical autonomy rights of these territories.

Italian Government