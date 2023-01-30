Thriller Surrounding Ex-Chief of Belarusian Raiffeisen Subsidiary
The head of the Belarusian Raiffeisen subsidiary Priorbank and ex-honorary consul of Austria in Belarus has now been released after a period of imprisonment. The Austrian diplomat Sergey Kostyuchenko, who is said to have made great contributions to bilateral relations between Minsk and Vienna, was a political prisoner of Alexander Lukashenko's regime over the last year.
The founder and former Chairman of the Board of Priorbank Sergey Kostyuchenko were released. All charges against him are dropped. Online media "Nasha Niva" reported this. Specific details of the release were not given in the report by the medium, which was also the first to report on the arrest of the banker with close ties to Austria in March last year.
Kostyuchenko had headed Raiffeisenbank International (RBI) subsidiary Priorbank until last summer and had only been replaced after his conviction, which also included a five-year ban from acting as a manager.
The prosecution itself had been explained, among other things, by political reasons: The top manager had distinguished himself by "positioning himself too independently" and had not wanted to sacrifice Priorbank resources on the instructions of bureaucrats, "Nascha Niva" lectured anonymous industry representatives in March 2022.
Kostyuchenko had been sentenced in July 2022 to three and a half years in a penal camp for tax offenses and would not yet have been legally eligible for early release. A pardon was likely granted by Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko.
Opposition politician Pavel Latushko, who lives in exile in Warsaw, speculated without evidence in the specific case that the banker may have paid a large sum of money for his freedom. "This is 100 percent practice," he assured, according to ORF. According to "Nascha Niva" Latushko said, that the businessman paid a "ransom" in the amount of the "buyout" earlier "up to 37 million dollars/euros".
Беларуский бизнесмен Сергей Костюченко, председатель правления "Пріорбанк" (Raiffeisen group), на свободе, «все обвинения с него сняты».— Pavel Latushka (@PavelLatushka) January 27, 2023
Сколько это стоило?
Мне известно, что ранее суммы выкупа, которые платили бизнесмены диктатору Лукашенко доходили до 37 млн /.
There were also rumors that Kostyuchenko was in contact with Pavel Latushko, but Latushko denies contact after 2020.
Kostyuchenko and Austria
As Austria's honorary consul in Belarus, Kostyuchenko is said to have not only been important consular support but also promoted art and culture and massively helped Austrian businessmen to network in Belarus, Alexander Bayerl, the former Austrian ambassador to Belarus, described the former honorary consul in a telephone conversation with the Austrian newspaper DiePresse.
"He has also rendered very great services on the subject of the Nazi extermination camp Maly Trostenez, for the fact that we were able to erect a memorial to the Austrian victims of the Nazi madness outside Minsk," Bayerl described to the newspaper DiePresse, emphasizing that without Kostyuchenko's good contacts, this would not have been practically possible. Located on the outskirts of the Belarusian capital, Maly Trostenez, where up to 13,000 Jews from Austria were killed by the National Socialists, has played an important role in Austrian remembrance policy in recent years.
RBI In Belarus
Raiffeisenbank International has also been accused of supporting Russia and has come under harsh criticism from Ukrainian state institutions and media, Vindobona.org reported.
RBI has also been accused by opposition figures of providing economic support to the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko. The Vienna-based institution is mainly active in eastern and southeastern Europe. In 2003, RBI acquired "Priorbank," the largest private bank in Belarus.